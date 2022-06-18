Winds gusting into 40s at Kyle Canyon, Lake Mead

Wind gusts to 45 mph were recorded near Kyle Canyon in the Spring Mountains on Saturday afternoon, and winds were causing troubles in other parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds in Las Vegas could reach 37 mph on Saturday, June 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Leann and Andrew Vaughan’s dog Chance sits in a stroller while his owners walk at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin neighborhood, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The National Park Service tweeted about people in kayaks and boats were having troubles at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. The weather service said a sensor at Boulder Island at Lake Mead showed a gust of 44 mph while another sensor at Katherine’s Landing, about 9 miles north of Bullhead City, on Lake Mohave showed a top gust of 37 mph.

“Wind gusts are in the upper 20s to low 30s across much of the valley,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said late Saturday afternoon.

Windy conditions were expected through much of the evening and into the night.

An earlier forecast said winds would be strong enough to blow down tree limbs, and a few power outages could result. Pockets of blowing dust could impact travel on sections of Interstate 15.

Winds will gust up to 29 mph Saturday night with a Sunday morning low near 66 forecast.

Sunday will see steady winds of 10 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph. A high near 88 is forecast.

“Sunday should be less windy and we may stay under 90,” Stessman said.

Conditions will start warming on Monday with a high in the low 90s before escalating a few degrees each day next week.

