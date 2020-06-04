Winds into 20s will cap hottest day of Las Vegas heat wave

The hottest day of a heat wave is expected to bring windy conditions and a Thursday high of 107 degrees, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds will be south-southwest from 11 to 16 mph Thursday afternoon with gusts up to 23 mph. The record high for June 4 is 109, set in 2016.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 before 9 a.m.

The Thursday night low will be around 80 while winds will be gusting up to 18 mph.

Conditions will begin to change on Friday when the high temperature should dip to 103 before a big decline to a high of 90 on Saturday because of a low pressure system finally arriving from the Pacific Coast.

“This one is not the classic cold front, but more of a gradual change,” said weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

The low pressure should keep temperatures below triple digits through the weekend and well into next week, Steele said.

Daytime cooling stations

Clark County will be opening daytime cooling stations from Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures are set to climb into the triple digits.

Those who seek out the cooling stations will be required to wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines and have their temperatures checked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the county said.

The cooling station locations:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours a day. (702-229-6117)

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon, for water only. (702-222-1680)

— Henderson Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (702-267-4040)

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Suite D, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (702-345-5116)

Heat warnings

An excessive heat warning starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and runs through 8 p.m. for the lower elevations in the Las Vegas Valley, most of Clark and southern Nye counties, the Colorado River Valley, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Overton, Bullhead City, Needles and Lake Havasu City as well as Death Valley National Park.

Temperatures could reach 115 to 120 in Death Valley.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities such as hiking or jogging, or for those wearing additional PPE,” the weather service warns.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.