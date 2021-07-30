Winds whipping across much of Las Vegas Valley

Winds gusts up to 40 mph are covering large portions of the Las Vegas Valley as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday and may continue for the next few hours, says the National Weather Service.

Dark clouds over the Summerlin area on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The National Weather Service says winds of 35-45 mph are whipping across much of the Las Vegas Valley and are expected to continue for a few hours. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“The strongest is downtown and it is producing a pretty strong outflow toward Summerlin,” said meteorologist Todd Lericos. “Even Henderson is getting in on the act; it’s just pretty much all over the valley.”

Lericos said the storms are “expected to blow a few things around in the back yard,” but are not expected to do major damage.

Friday is expected to have a much higher risk of storms and possible flash flooding, according to the weather service. A flash flood advisory begins at noon Friday for the entire region and runs through Sunday morning.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.