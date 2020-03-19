Windy, possibly wet Thursday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Winds up to 20 mph are expected for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday with a 50% chance of rain late in the day.

Gusty southwesterly winds up to 20 mph will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley most of Thursday before a 50% chance of rain later in the day.

“The winds will die down around sunset and from about 5 p.m. to midnight there will be a chance of rain,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian said. “Any rain will be a tenth of an inch or less and that’s even on the high side.”

The chance of rain drops to 20 percent after midnight. The overnight low will be around 44.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 60, which is 11 degrees below normal.

The weekend forecast is for sunny skies with a high of 66 on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

