Las Vegas Weather

Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 9:20 am
 
Updated December 27, 2020 - 4:46 pm
Snowboarder Ian Ryan of Las Vegas glides down the run near the lodge during opening day of skiing and snowboarding at Lee Canyon atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
There is a 20% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 with 2 to 5 inches of snow ...
There is a 20% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible on Mount Charleston, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm moves over the Stratosphere on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A significant winter storm should arrive in Southern Nevada on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Monday night for Spring Mountain elevations above 5,000 feet.

There is a 20% chance of rain on Monday with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible on Mount Charleston, said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

“There could be a dusting of snow today, but the bigger story is several inches possible on Monday for the Lee and Kyle Canyon areas,” Outler said.

The rainfall in the valley would likely be Monday morning into the early afternoon.

Tuesday will be windy with gusts into the 22 mph range and a high of 55.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
By / RJ

McCarran International Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Thursday, the National Weather Service said, breaking a 240-day dry spell that began April 20 in Las Vegas.

Sunny, warm weekend expected in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Temperatures a bit above normal and declining winds should make for pleasant conditions in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.