Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Monday night for the Spring Mountains (areas above 5,000 feet).

Snowboarder Ian Ryan of Las Vegas glides down the run near the lodge during opening day of skiing and snowboarding at Lee Canyon atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There is a 20% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible on Mount Charleston, according to the National Weather Service.

A significant winter storm should arrive in Southern Nevada on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 20% chance of rain on Monday with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible on Mount Charleston, said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

“There could be a dusting of snow today, but the bigger story is several inches possible on Monday for the Lee and Kyle Canyon areas,” Outler said.

The rainfall in the valley would likely be Monday morning into the early afternoon.

Tuesday will be windy with gusts into the 22 mph range and a high of 55.

