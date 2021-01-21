44°F
Las Vegas Weather

Winter to show up for prolonged stay in Las Vegas area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2021 - 5:49 am
 
Updated January 21, 2021 - 5:53 am
A prolonged stretch of winter is forecast starting over the weekend and especially beginning Mo ...
A prolonged stretch of winter is forecast starting over the weekend and especially beginning Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds cover the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Enjoy nice weather on Thursday, but then prepare for an extended period of winter, says the National Weather Service.

“The winds will kick up over the weekend and then winter is finally going to show up,” said weather service meteorologist Joe Adair. “Monday through Wednesday will bring cold temperatures as well as flurries and flakes and possibly more and perhaps longer.”

The Thursday forecast calls for a high of about 64 with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Friday will see a similar high, but winds will gust to to 26 mph. Showers are possible Friday night.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers with a high near 55. Sunday will be similar.

The chilly and windy conditions will “prime the pump,” Adair said.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies with a high around 50. Showers are likely before 4 p.m.

“We could see flakes and flurries in the valley, but we probably won’t see any accumulation,” Adair said. “It will probably be a mix of rain and snow through Wednesday and maybe longer.”

He said the jet stream is favorable to bring storms through the week and perhaps into next weekend.

Windy conditions

The cold front will bring windy conditions to the Colorado River Valley and Lake Mead National Recreation Area as well as Red Rock National Recreation Area and the Spring Mountains.

Both areas are under wind advisories from noon to 6 p.m. Friday.

“Gusts over 40 mph are likely,” Adair said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
