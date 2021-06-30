Zion National Park reopens, but delays likely amid flood cleanup

Zion National Park was open Wednesday but visitors were told to anticipate delays as park officials clean up from a flash flood that closed the popular park in southern Utah.

Workers clean up at Zion National Park after flash flooding on Tuesday. (National Park Service)

Heavy rains caused flash flooding and rivers of muddy water on Tuesday afternoon at the park, which is about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The park’s flash flood rating on Wednesday was “probable,” meaning some slot canyons, dry washes and small streams were expected to experience flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The park was closed to inbound traffic on Tuesday after a mud slide caused by “a little over an inch of rain in an hour” forced officials to close the south and east entrances to the park on State Route 9.

The National Park Service officials said Wednesday that the highway had reopened and that The Zion Canyon Visitor Center and park store also would both open.

Visitors should still expect traffic delays, debris on the roadway and potential closes of trails and parking areas while damage from the storm is being assessed, the release said.

Shuttle buses were running inside of the park, but were temporarily suspended in Springdale as the road is being cleared, the park said on Twitter at about 7:20 a.m.

The oversized vehicle parking lot was closed until further notice, leaving the park with “very limited” options. Visitors who would have used the oversize vehicle parking lot should instead plan to park on Lion Boulevard in Springdale, officials said.

An “active technical search and rescue operation” occurred in the park on Tuesday afternoon, but it started before the storm, park spokeswoman Amanda Rowland said. The rescue was paused during the storm but was completed once the area was safe, she said.

Further information about the rescue was not immediately available on Wednesday morning.

Zion National Park is at an increased risk for flash flood during monsoon season in mid-July to September. Those caught in a flash flood should get to higher ground and not attempt to drive in water, officials said. When there is a possibility for bad weather, visitors should not enter narrow canyons.

Visitors can take alternate routes into the park on Highway 59 from Hurricane, Utah, to the east, and Highway 14 to Highway 89 from Cedar City, Utah, to the west.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

