Woman arrested after northwest Las Veags house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2020 - 6:02 am
 
Updated November 3, 2020 - 6:11 am

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after an overnight house fire in northwest Las Vegas.

The fire occurred about 1:20 a.m. at 5944 Silver Heights St., near U.S. 95 North and West Tropical Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Just after 5 a.m., arson investigators made an arrest in connection with the fire. A suspect was taken to the Clark County Detention Center to be charged. Investigators ruled the fire was the result of arson. No other details were available.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said an ex-girlfriend was arrested for setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s pickup after patrol officers spotted her vehicle in the neighborhood.

Multiple calls at 1:22 a.m.

Fire dispatchers received multiple 911 calls at 1:22 a.m. that a house was on fire. First reports were that a vehicle was on fire in the driveway and the fire was extending to the house, according to a news release.

When firefighters arrived, a pickup truck was on fire and the flames had extended to a one-story wood frame/stucco house and it appeared the fire had already extended into the attic.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house.

Two adult residents and three dogs were displaced and were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department assisted Las Vegas firefighters.

There were no reported injuries, and an estimated damage amount had not yet been made.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

