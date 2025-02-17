5 prep basketball state tourney records that may never be broken

Centennial’s girls basketball team holds a pair of state tournament records that will likely never be broken. Here are some other ones that stand out.

Bishop Gorman's Aliitasi Fakatoumafi (34) looks to pass while Centennial's Cici Ajomale (21) defends during the second half of the Class 5A girls basketball state championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ten high school basketball state champions will be crowned this week. Cox Pavilion will host state title games for all classes Friday and Saturday.

Many teams will add to their basketball legacies, and some players could etch their name in the state’s record book.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association boys and girls basketball record books keep track of several records set in the state tournament.

Here’s a look at some notable ones that (will likely) never be broken:

Boys

Most points scored in a game: 125, Western (1991 3A state semifinals)

Western defeated Reed 125-89 in a high-scoring affair in what was the top classification at the time. Western went on to defeat South Tahoe 84-74 to win its second straight state title.

Virgin Valley’s 119 points in the 1984 1A state tournament ranks second.

The 214 combined points between Western and Reed is also a state tournament record. Second place belongs to a 1979 matchup between Virgin Valley and Battle Mountains that produced 202 combined points.

Most points scored in a game: 49, Joe Dixon, Clark (1976 against Western)

Dixon’s performance helped his team win a 3A state semifinal, though Clark lost 94-63 to Las Vegas High in the state championship game.

Dixon finished with 109 points in the three-game state tournament in what was the top classification at the time. That ranks second all-time behind Western’s Daryl Christopher’s 115 points in 1991.

Girls

Most points scored in a game: 97, Centennial (2017 4A state title game)

The Centennial girls are all over the record book, including their 97-52 win over Bishop Manogue in the 4A state title game in 2017. The win gave the Bulldogs their third straight state title and finished off a 30-2 campaign.

The second-most points scored in a state tournament game is 91.

Centennial’s 12 made 3-pointers against Bishop Manogue is also tied for the most made by a team in a single game. The Bulldogs scored 173 points their two state tournament wins that year, the most by a team in a two-game state tournament. The next-closest team scored 139 points.

Most points scored in a game: 42, Italee Lucas, Centennial (2004 against Reed)

Lucas’ performance lifted Centennial past Reed in the 4A state semifinals. The Bulldogs beat Reno High 68-63 their next game to win their third straight state title.

Lucas shares the record with Lincoln County’s Jamie Phillips. The next closest mark is 37 points.

Lucas’ name is all over the record book. She is second in career points (2,726), third in career 3-pointers made (287) and third in most points scored in a season (852 in 2007).

Most combined points scored in a game: 153 (Bishop Gorman 87, Centennial 66 in 2007)

Bishop Gorman and Centennial produced fireworks when they met for the 2007 4A state title.

Gorman won its second straight championship during a run where it won four state titles in five years. The Gaels finished the season with a 31-2 record.

Tonopah and The Meadows combined for 152 points in a 2000 meeting, the second-most ever produced in a state tournament game.

