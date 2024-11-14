5A Division I teams to battle for spot in state title game Friday

The Class 5A Division I state football semifinals take place Friday, with Bishop Gorman hosting Liberty and Coronado traveling to Arbor View.

Temperatures for Friday night’s high school football playoff games could dip into the 40s — a far different scene from the triple-digit heat at the beginning of the season.

The lower temperatures mean the stakes for each game are higher, especially for the four semifinalists in the Class 5A Division I state playoffs.

Spots in the state title game at Allegiant Stadium are on the line.

Highlighting the week of high school football playoff games are the 5A Division I state semifinals. Top-seeded and defending state champion Bishop Gorman (9-1) hosts No. 4 Liberty (5-6), while No. 2 Arbor View (9-1) hosts No. 3 Coronado (7-4).

Both games are at 6 p.m. Friday. The winners will advance to the state title game, which will take place Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Allegiant Stadium.

“They’re excited about it. They’ve worked really hard,” Coronado coach Shawn Dupris said. “We look back at January and they’ve done a great job and they deserve to be where they’re at.”

‘Pretty fired up’

Arbor View and Coronado’s regular-season matchup was arguably the game of the season.

The Cougars led 21-14 late in the fourth quarter, but the Aggies recovered a muffed punt and grabbed an interception. Arbor View turned both turnovers into touchdowns and escaped with a 28-21 win at Coronado on Sept. 27.

Dupris said the Cougars have made progress since that loss. He said his team has been looking forward to another opportunity to play the Aggies.

“In the first game, we left a lot of meat on the bone. We were down in the red zone four times and came (up) with no points,” Dupris said. “We learned a lot from those situations as players and staff. …. That’s the process of the season, and that’s OK, as long as we learn from it.”

Two of the state’s top quarterbacks will face off Friday. Arbor View’s Thaddeus Thatcher is second in the state with 2,902 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, while Coronado’s Aiden Krause has thrown for 2,319 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Durpis said he liked how the Cougars’ defense looked against the Aggies’ offense. Arbor View will still provide a potent challenge, as it’s averaging 38.3 points per game.

Coronado is at least getting some reinforcements on offense as it looks to keep pace. Wide receiver Scott Holper, after missing five games with a shoulder injury, had 102 receiving yards and two touchdown in last week’s 51-15 win over Desert Pines in a state quarterfinal. Marquesion Floyde, a two-way athlete, is also available for the Cougars this week, Dupris said.

“The whole picture is coming together at the right time and that’s ultimately what you want is to peak at this time of the year,” Dupris said. “That’s where we’re heading and we’re pretty fired up.”

Still Gorman

Bishop Gorman and Liberty will meet a round earlier than expected. The two teams faced off in last year’s state title game, with the Gaels prevailing 56-11.

It looked like both teams would be meeting for the state title again this season until Coronado delivered the most shocking result of the year, a 47-7 home win over the Patriots on Sept. 20. Then Arbor View held on for a 31-28 road win against Liberty on Oct. 24.

Gorman is still the overwhelming favorite for the state title. The Gaels, coming off a first-round bye, have allowed zero points in five of their six games in 5A Division I league play. The Aggies became the only local team to score against Gorman in a 49-14 loss Oct. 10.

The Gaels rolled to a 49-0 win at Liberty on Sept. 27. The Patriots are a different team now that quarterback Elijah Espinoza is fully healthy. Espinoza threw two touchdowns and rushed for two scores in a 42-0 home win over Foothill last week.

All three semifinalists will have a tough time scoring on Gorman’s defense and keeping up with its offense. The Gaels are averaging 408.3 yards per game playing behind arguably the best offensive line in the country.

While preparing for Gorman is its own challenge, both Arbor View and Coronado are more focused on making history Friday night. Both teams are trying to reach a football state title game for the first time in program history.

“We don’t talk too much about moving on. We’re taking care of this game and where it leaves us,” Dupris said. “Of course, everyone knows and is excited about that opportunity. We got to take care of business on Friday night.”

