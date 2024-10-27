Boys soccer playoff preview: Coronado in class of its own in 5A

The boys soccer high school playoffs begin Tuesday. Coronado rolled to the 5A Southern League regular-season title and looks primed to repeat as state champion.

Coronado's goalkeeper Logan Pierce looks on after making a stop during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) reacts after a play during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Gavin Flickinger, right, celebrates the team’s goal during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Dylan Flores brings the ball up the field during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s boys soccer team is having an historic season. The Cougars have rolled through Class 5A Southern League play and are hoping to repeat as 5A state champions.

The playoffs begin Tuesday with 5A Southern League and 3A Southern Region quarterfinals. The 4A state playoffs begin Thursday with first-round action.

Here’s a look at how the playoffs shape up:

Class 5A

League champion: Coronado

Favorite: Coronado

Forget just trying to beat Coronado (23-0). Good luck even scoring on the Cougars. They have allowed just nine goals all season and have 16 shutouts. Coronado has also scored more goals this season than any 5A or 4A team ever with 136. The previous record was 120 by the Cougars in 2017.

One of the players helping Coronado set records is Gavin Flickinger. The junior leads the state in goals with 50 and is tied for first in assists with 31.

Forward Dylan Flores has added 28 goals and 28 assists, while goalie Logan Pierce is responsible for all the team’s shutouts.

Dark horse: None.

Coronado should roll to the region title and get a state tournament berth. It’s anybody’s guess as to who could win the other spot in the state tournament.

Potential first-round upset: No. 6 Eldorado over No. 3 Bishop Gorman.

It’s a rematch of the 2022 state title game won by Gorman. Gorman won 4-3 on Oct. 14 and the teams played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 12, but the Firehawks’ defense could keep the Gaels’ offense in check. Any of the three lower seeds, Western, Arbor View or Eldorado, could pull off first-round upsets.

Class 4A

League champions: Desert Oasis (Desert), Liberty (Mountain)

Co-favorites: Desert Oasis and Liberty

The only loss for Liberty (19-2) to a 4A opponent was a 3-1 defeat to Desert Oasis on Sept. 27. The Diamondbacks (16-1-1) have allowed just 10 goals in 18 games and will lean on their stingy defense to make a run in the state tournament.

Liberty has the strikers to break through any good defense. Justin Gilliland is fifth in the state with 37 goals, and Michael DiOrio has 29 goals and 28 assists.

Dark horse: Sierra Vista.

Don’t count out the defending state champion. Sierra Vista (14-4-2) finished second in the Desert League behind Desert Oasis but has several returners from last year’s team, including senior Lazzar Ramos, who has 29 goals this season and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year.

Potential first-round upset: No. 6M Chaparral over No. 3D Tech.

Chaparral finished sixth in the tougher Mountain League and defeated Tech in the regular season 1-0 on Oct. 16.

Class 3A

League champions: Del Sol (Desert), SLAM Academy (Mountain).

Favorite: SLAM Academy.

SLAM Academy (16-2) hasn’t lost to a 3A opponent all season. The Bulls are looking to get back to the title game after losing to South Tahoe last year.

Dark horse: Mater East.

Mater East played SLAM Academy tough in Mountain League play, losing 2-1 in both matchups. The Knights will be on the opposite side of the bracket and will have to get by Desert League champion Del Sol to qualify for the state tournament and get another shot at SLAM Academy.

Potential first-round upset: None.

SLAM Academy, Virgin Valley, Del Sol and Mater East should all win their quarterfinal matchups.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Boys soccer playoff schedule

All games at higher seed and 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class 5A

Southern League

Tuesday

League quarterfinals

No. 8 Cimarron-Memorial at No. 1 Coronado

No. 5 Western at No. 4 Las Vegas High

No. 7 Arbor View at No. 2 Palo Verde

No. 6 Eldorado at No. 3 Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

State tournament

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

Thursday

First round

No. 8M Rancho at No. 1D Desert Oasis

No. 5D Clark at No. 4M Cheyenne

No. 7D Centennial at No. 2M Canyon Springs

No. 6M Chaparral at No. 3D Tech

No. 8D Mojave at No. 1M Liberty

No. 5M Shadow Ridge at No. 4D Desert Pines

No. 7M Valley at No. 2D Sierra Vista

No. 6D Foothill at No. 3M Faith Lutheran

Class 3A

Southern Region playoffs

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

Tuesday

Region quarterfinals

No. 4D Cristo Rey at No. 1M SLAM Academy

No. 3M Doral Academy at No. 2D Virgin Valley

No. 4M Boulder City at No. 1D Del Sol

No. 3D Equipo Academy at No. 2M Mater East