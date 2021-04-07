CCSD to allow fans for spring sporting events

The Clark County School District will allow home fans to attend spring sporting events, with attendance capped at 250 or 50 percent of the venue’s capacity.

Cimarron-Memorial's Ethan Daniel (17) bats the ball against Arbor View in the second round playoff game in the Mountain Region tournament at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School District announced Tuesday that it will allow the home team’s fans to attend spring sporting events.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara made the announcement during a news conference at Sierra Vista High School. Attendance will be capped at 250 spectators or 50 percent of a venue’s capacity during the spring sports season, which will begin April 16.

The original plan, which was announced in February when the district unveiled its plan to return students to in-person learning, called for no fans to be allowed to attend.

“We will allow (spectators) using the occupancy restrictions, social distancing, wearing facemasks, and this is a step moving forward,” Jara said.

CCSD executive athletic director Pam Sloan said the number of spectators allowed will be “site-based.”

“We didn’t set a preset number because every facility is different,” she said. “I’ll use baseball as an example. If you look at Sierra Vista’s baseball field, it’s enclosed, it’s small. But if you look at a Foothill High School, that’s an open facility. You could have a lot more attend there than you can here.”

The district also announced it will host a football jamboree that will allow nine randomly selected schools to have a two-hour window with which to practice or hold an intrasquad scrimmage April 23 and 24 at Allegiant Stadium.

The schools selected for the jamboree will still hold an intrasquad scrimmage on campus, as all CCSD schools are being allowed to do.

No spectators will be allowed for the jamboree, the on-campus football intrasquad scrimmages or any other fall intrasquad sports being offered by CCSD.

“When we made the decision to have spectators, it was just for spring sports,” Sloan said.

