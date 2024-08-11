Cross country preview: Shadow Ridge looks for redemption in deep 5A

Most of the top 5A Southern Nevada cross country teams return several top runners from last season, which should create an interesting title fight.

Shadow Ridge runners race at the team's tryouts and alumni run on Saturday. (Mark Jimenez/Shadow Ridge).

Shadow Ridge’s cross country team was hit by the “injury bug” at last year’s Class 5A state meet in Reno, girls coach Mark Jimenez said.

The boys team was looking to defend its team title and the girls team was hoping to build off a strong showing at the Southern Region meet. Injuries hindered both their chances. The boys finished second and the girls were ninth.

The Mustangs return enough runners to have a shot at redemption this year. Shadow Ridge is expected to contend for both 5A state titles when the high school sports fall season begins Thursday. The top cross country teams will be in action later this month at the Red Rock Running Company Invitational at James Regional Sports Park on Aug. 24.

“As coaches, you just see the heartache at the finish line afterward, knowing that something you’ve worked at for six months didn’t happen,” Jimenez said. “Our team last year was full of very talented juniors that are now seniors and they’re able to take that feeling and know they have to work for it.”

Shadow Ridge’s boys team returns Carson Wetzel and Justin Rawe, who both medaled at the state meet. Weztel finished third and Rawe was seventh.

On the girls’ side, the Mustangs return Ryen Hughes and Elynn Okuda. Hughes won the 5A Southern Region title as a freshman last season and Okuda was an All-Southern Nevada first-team selection.

Boys coach Andrew Flynn said he and Jimenez are taking extra precautions when it comes to injury prevention this season.

“Practice is not just the run, but it’s what they do beforehand and after — it’s just as important as the run,” Flynn said. “The older kids get it, but the newer kids, we want to get them to see it’s not just going through these motions just for fun. It’s all part of getting stronger so that you can handle the workload once we are really in the season.”

As far as the competition goes, Jimenez said the Centennial boys team is “stacked.” The Bulldogs are returning a lot of runners from a young team last season. Other teams expected to contend in 5A include the Bishop Gorman boys and girls squads and the Faith Lutheran and Desert Oasis boys.

Spanish Springs is the reigning boys state champion, while Carson High won last year’s girls state title.

“We don’t care how fast you are in August or September, we want you to peak in October and November,” Jimenez said. “We’re still building these kids at this point and our training plan takes six months. We tell them to focus on what we can control and that’s how fast you’re going to be at the regional meet in October and state meet in November.”

In 4A, Sky Pointe won the boys team title last year. It returns several runners, including Jack Medina, who was an All-Southern Nevada first-team selection last year.

Sky Pointe also rolled to the 4A girls team title and brings back four runners who placed in the top six at the state meet.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Athletes to watch

(Last season's state and region meet results)

Boys

Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran: Finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet and finished fifth at state.

Kenan Dagge, Desert Oasis: Finished first and second in his two regular-season races before suffering an injury and was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.

Kingston Lueck, Centennial: Finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 37th at state.

Jack Medina, Sky Pointe: Finished second in the 4A Desert League and state meets, and helped Sky Pointe win the team state title.

Andrew Poirier, Green Valley: Finished second at the 5A Southern Region meet and was sixth at state.

Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge: Finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region and state meets.

Calvin Rivera, Centennial: Finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and 34th at state.

Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran: Finished 10th at the 5A Southern Region meet and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.

Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge: Won the 5A Southern Region individual title and finished third at state.

Mordechai Yadegar, Moapa Valley: Won the 3A Southern Region individual title and finished third at state.

Girls

Ella Christensen, Sky Pointe: Finished fourth at the 4A state meet and third at the Desert League meet.

Carrigan Cook, Bishop Gorman: Finished 12th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 31st at state.

Leah Groppenbacher, Arbor View: Finished ninth at the 5A Southern Region meet and 30th at state.

Ryen Hughes, Shadow Ridge: Won the 5A Southern Region individual title.

Madeline Labay, Bishop Gorman: Finished 11th at the 5A Southern Region meet and 36th at state.

Vera Lee, Coronado: Finished seventh at the 5A Southern Region meet and 18th at state.

Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman: Finished third at the 5A Southern Region meet and 15th at state.

Aislin McMahon, Legacy: Won the 4A Mountain League individual title and finished second at the state meet.

Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado: Finished 13th at the 5A state meet and 29th at the Southern Region tournament.

Elynn Okuda, Shadow Ridge: Finished sixth at the 5A Southern Region meet and 23rd at state.