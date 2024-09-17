80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Football game ruled double forfeit after altercation

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The pub ...
Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The public charter school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside will close its high school at the end of this year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) attempts to block Silverado senior Isabella Hemingway ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman junior Charlie Wilson (16) lightly taps the ball over the net during the high sch ...
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge finishes first in the boys “South of Sahara” sec ...
High school notebook: Desert Oasis senior runs to state-record time
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) sprints towards the end zone against Orange Luthe ...
Prep rankings: Some movement in 5A football after league openers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 2:08 pm
 

The Virgin Valley-Democracy Prep football game Friday was ruled a double forfeit after an altercation took place in the third quarter, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association said in an email Tuesday.

Both teams will be eligible to play this week, the NIAA said. Virgin Valley (3-2) hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, and Democracy Prep (3-2) plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday.

Virgin Valley was leading Friday’s road game 18-6 when the altercation took place.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Green Valley runs into their bench as they win a high school football game against Basic at Bas ...
Green Valley pulls out wild overtime win over Legacy
By Lucas Gordon Special to the / RJ

Dax Arnold kicked a field goal in overtime, and Green Valley, No. 10 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings, edged No. 6 Legacy on Friday at Centennial.

MORE STORIES