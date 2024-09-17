Football game ruled double forfeit after altercation

One of Friday’s high school football games was ruled a double forfeit, the NIAA said Tuesday. Both teams will be eligible to play this week.

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The public charter school in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside will close its high school at the end of this year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Virgin Valley-Democracy Prep football game Friday was ruled a double forfeit after an altercation took place in the third quarter, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association said in an email Tuesday.

Both teams will be eligible to play this week, the NIAA said. Virgin Valley (3-2) hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, and Democracy Prep (3-2) plays at Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday.

Virgin Valley was leading Friday’s road game 18-6 when the altercation took place.

