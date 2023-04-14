High school basketball coaches in favor of adding shot clock

An overwhelming majority of Nevada high school boys and girls basketball coaches support a 35-second shot clock in a survey conducted by the NIAA.

Centennial's coach Karen Weitz, right, watches as Centennial's Tayla Perkins (10) throws a ball during the second half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

An overwhelming majority of Nevada high school basketball coaches are in favor of a shot clock, according to a survey from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

The survey, sent out earlier this year, asked schools if they would support having a shot clock in boys and girls basketball. Of the 103 responses, 83 schools said they support a 35-second shot clock in boys basketball and 81 support it in girls basketball.

“The NCAA has it, the pros have it … I just feel like we need to get on board,” Centennial boys and girls basketball coach Karen Weitz said. “If the kids are going to go to college and have a shot clock, why not be playing with it in high school?”

The survey results were shared and discussed on the second day of the NIAA’s Board of Control spring meetings at Palace Station. No decisions were made regarding the implementation of a shot clock or a timeline for when that process would begin.

“It’s something that’s needed,” Bishop Gorman boys basketball coach and athletic director Grant Rice said.

NIAA executive director Donnie Nelson said the survey was a preliminary report to collect data on the shot clock’s support. Nelson said he doesn’t see the shot clock being adopted anytime before the 2025-26 school year.

Two years ago, the NIAA approved a shot clock for the Tarkanian Classic held at Gorman.

“It’s good for the kids. It’s good for everything in the game,” Rice said. “Most people are in favor of it. I know most of the coaches I deal with in high school are also excited about a shot clock.”

All 43 Class 5A, 4A and 3A Southern Nevada schools that responded to the survey favored the shot clock in boys basketball, and 38 of those 43 schools favored the shot clock in girls basketball. Coral Academy, Doral Academy, Rancho, SLAM Academy and Silverado did not support a shot clock for girls.

While there’s no timeline for a shot clock, the NIAA encouraged region representatives to continue to have conversations about it for further discussions. Members of the board suggested having a test season with a shot clock before it is fully implemented.

Nelson said the two main concerns are the cost to schools and finding someone to run the shot clock.

Rice said it’s a matter of time before the state has a shot clock, but also said he understands there are some obstacles the NIAA will have to figure out. Weitz shared Nelson’s concerns about making sure there are enough trained officials to operate the clock.

“Officials are definitely going to have to be a little more cognizant and aware of the rules, the shot clock and a reset,” Weitz said. “… I like it. I think it would be good. But my biggest concern is having enough qualified officials being able to handle it.”

Winter realignment OK’d

The Board of Control unanimously approved winter sports realignment proposals and postseason tournament formats for Class 5A, 4A and 3A, which will go into effect this upcoming school year for the next two-year cycle.

Class 5A boys and girls basketball will include only Southern schools. Northern boys and girls basketball teams that played in 5A last season will drop down to 4A.

Twelve Southern Nevada boys basketball teams will make up 5A; Bishop Gorman, Liberty, Durango, Coronado, Mojave, Las Vegas, Desert Pines, Spring Valley, Arbor View, Silverado, Foothill and Centennial.

Class 5A girls basketball will have 14 teams; Centennial, Liberty, Coronado, Spring Valley, Bishop Gorman, Desert Oasis, Faith Lutheran, Shadow Ridge, Las Vegas, Desert Pines, Clark, Palo Verde, Arbor View and Democracy Prep.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.