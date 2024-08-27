High school notebook: Senior runner leads way for Desert Oasis

Desert Oasis senior Kenan Dagge won the cross country race Saturday at the Red Rock Running Company Invitational at James Regional Sports Park.

Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge finishes first in the boys “South of Sahara” section of the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cross country meet at James Regional Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Desert Oasis boys cross country team is expected to contend for the Class 5A state title, and senior Kenan Dagge delivered a message Saturday.

Dagge covered the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 9 seconds to win the Red Rock Running Company Invitational at James Regional Sports Park.

Shadow Ridge placed three runners in the top 10 of the event, which featured about 600 athletes competing in two separate boys heats and two girls heats.

Dagge finished four seconds ahead of Shadow Ridge’s Carson Wetzel, who placed third in last year’s state meet.

Carter Prater of defending Class 4A state champion Sky Pointe was third, followed by Justin Rawe (15:25). Faith Lutheran’s Logan Scott rounded out the top five in 15:34.

Green Valley won the first heat of the day, and Shadow Ridge took the second heat.

Girls cross country

Sky Pointe, the defending Class 4A state champion, showed it is ready for another title fight by placing three runners in the top five of the event.

Aislin McMahon won her 5K race in 18:42. Teammate Mackenzie Teel (19:08) was second, and the Eagles’ Ella Christensen finished fifth in 19:20.

Shadow Ridge, another state championship contender, also made a strong showing with 2023 state champion Ryen Hughes finishing third in 19:13 and Elynn Okuda fourth in 19:16.

The Mustangs finished first in the second heat. Coronado rolled to victory in the first.

Girls golf

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez shot 7-under 65 to win Wednesday’s Class 5A Desert match at Revere.

Perez’s performance helped the Crusaders win the team title with a score of 18-over 306. Defending state champion Coronado finished 15 strokes behind in second, and Palo Verde was 21 shots back in third.

Coronado’s Berlin Biddinger finished second individually at 3 under, and teammate Grace Oh was third at even par.

Bishop Gorman shot 21 over to win the Class 5A Mountain match Tuesday at Paiute-Snow. Clark finished nine strokes back in second, and Arbor View was third at 99 over.

Samantha Harris shot 1-under 71 for the individual title, followed by Sierra Vista’s Nya Palmer (even) and Clark’s Cydney Ha (5 over).

In Class 4A Desert action, Desert Oasis took first with a score of 148 over.

Brittani Stone of Las Vegas High was the individual winner at 26-over 98. Legacy’s Kali Patterson and Desert Oasis’ Lexie Rosenthal tied for second at 30-over 102.

The Class 4A Mountain teams did not play.

Boys tennis

Basic’s boys won two of their three matches last week to improve to 3-1 on the season with an 11-7 win over Moapa Valley, a 10-8 victory over Foothill and a 13-5 loss to Palo Verde.

Bishop Gorman improved to 2-0 by defeating Foothill 12-6 on Aug. 20. Boulder City also improved to 2-0 with Wednesday’s 15-3 win over Silverado.

Girls tennis

Bishop Gorman improved to 2-0 with a 16-2 victory over Foothill on Aug. 20.

The Falcons bounced back Wednesday with an 18-0 win over Basic to improve to 2-1.

Cross country, golf and tennis coaches are asked to submit their top performances each week to jwollard@reviewjournal.com.