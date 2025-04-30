‘It just skyrocketed’: Clark OL gets interest from Big 10, SEC schools

Two of the state’s top class of 2026 high school football recruits at Clark have the attention of some of the best college football programs in the country.

Clark offensive lineman Dominic Harris received his first college offer from Washington last season. He wasn’t sure he’d get many more.

Then Harris went to the Navy All-American Bowl combine in Texas in January. The interest hasn’t stopped since. Harris, a rising senior listed at 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, has racked up more than 20 offers from Division I schools.

“I never (would have) seen myself like this a couple months ago,” said Harris, who is listed as the No. 2 player in Nevada in the class of 2026 by the website 247Sports. “I thought I was going to have to transfer schools for more exposure, but I really didn’t have to. I went to the Navy All-American camp … (and) after that, I gained four offers in a day, seven in a week.”

Harris’ notable offers include Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah and Washington. The three-star prospect isn’t the only Clark standout colleges are trying to see. Harris’ teammate Dre Pollard, the No. 5 player in Nevada in the class of 2026, has picked up multiple Division I offers as well.

Pollard, listed at 6 feet, 175 pounds, is being recruited by Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Minnesota.

“It’s been interesting. I’m blessed to be in the position I am now because it all started just recently, a couple months ago in January,” said Pollard, a three-star prospect. “I’m just taking it day by day and going through the process.”

SEC interest

Harris got an invite to the Navy All-American Bowl combine in San Antonio in January and dazzled those in attendance. Rivals.com ranked Harris as the third-most impressive prospect at the camp.

“(The combine), it catapulted me crazy,” Harris said. “Before that, I had that one offer and I was talking to some lower Division I schools. But then after I went there, it just skyrocketed. SEC, Big 10, Pac-12 (schools), every school.”

Harris said he plans to release a new top-five list this week and wants to commit July 4. He has official visits planned beginning in May with Auburn, Arizona, Arkansas, Utah and Washington.

Harris said he’s developed a relationship with Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton and said they talk “almost every single day.” He’s also been impressed with how Arkansas develops players.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the SEC and now I have the chance to,” Harris said. “I just got to keep grinding and improving.”

Two-sport standout

Pollard’s recruiting interest has picked up this year, just like his teammate’s. His first offer was from Hawaii in September, but he picked up 10 more in January.

“Right now, I’m going to take official visits to all the schools I’m seriously considering because I’m going to commit this summer,” Pollard said. “I don’t have a date yet, but I’ll commit (in the summer).”

Pollard has official visits lined up with Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota and Oregon State.

“The coaches that I talk to the most are Arizona State, Oregon State and Minnesota,” said Pollard, who added Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is one of his “favorite people to talk to.”

Pollard has kept busy this spring with his recruitment and track and field season. He’s the state’s sixth-fastest runner in the 100 meters (10.61 seconds) and fourth-fastest in the 200 meters (21.56).

Pollard, before leaving for college, said he would love to lead Clark to a 4A state title this season. His team was 5-6 a year ago and reached the 5A Division III Southern League semifinals.

“The main goal is to win state for my team. I want to take my friends and family to a place they’ve never been,” Pollard said.

Football offers

Bishop Gorman cornerback Hayden Stepp announced on his X page he received offers from Ohio State and Oklahoma this week. Stepp is a four-star prospect and the state’s top recruit in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He has other notable offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.