NIAA provides update on rules for facemasks, COVID-19 testing

The NIAA on Friday provided an update on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s signing of Emergency Directive 048 and how it affects the high school fall sports season.

Fans watch the football game between Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The NIAA announced Friday that the organization will follow the state’s new rules for face coverings during fall high school sporting events as well as updated COVID-19 testing.

Donnie Nelson, Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association interim executive director, told the media during a Zoom call that Gov. Steve Sisolak’s signing of Emergency Directive 048 would affect high school sports, which begin Aug. 19.

“As of today, we have the opportunity to play,” Nelson said. “That could change on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, but we’re going to celebrate what we have in place right now.”

The state recently reinstated a mask mandate for all indoor activities. The only fall sport that will be played indoors is girls volleyball.

Nelson said the NIAA will not require “a team’s game-eligible student-athletes” to wear a mask while in the game or on the bench for girls volleyball. Everyone else associated with the games — such as coaches, managers, officials and spectators — must wear a mask while indoors.

Football is the only fall sports classified as full and close contact. Because of that, the NIAA will require weekly testing for “non-fully-vaccinated team members, defined as participants, coaches, associated staff, volunteers and others connected directly with a team.”

In all other sports, non-fully-vaccinated team members will be required to be tested if they are traveling out of county to compete.

Nelson said there is no provision for when testing must take place, but the results must be back by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the end of the NIAA’s week.

Nelson stressed that each individual school and/or district is allowed to put in place more stringent protocols and teams that play out of county will need to abide by the home team’s rules.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.