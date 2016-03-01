2016 Agassi Prep Baseball Capsule

AGASSI PREP

Head coach: Christopher Jensen, second season

2015 record: 9-9 (5-7 III Southern, sixth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Six (six)

Outlook: The Stars showed great improvement in Jensen’s first season and are hoping for more of the same this year.

“The core group of starters return with several players who were ineligible last year expected to make the team this year,” Jensen said. “Agassi Prep will be playing three Division I-A schools, a first for us. We are looking forward to challenging ourselves against some of the best baseball schools in Southern Nevada.”