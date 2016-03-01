2016 Basic Baseball Capsule

BASIC

Head coach: Scott Baker, fifth season

2015 record: 27-6 (9-1 Southeast, first)

Returning lettermen (starters): Eleven (six)

Top players: 1B/P Jack Wold (Jr.), SS/P Ryne Nelson (Sr.), C Roger Riley (Jr.), 2B/SS David Hudleson (Sr.), P Trever Berg (Sr.)

Outlook: The Wolves bring back 11 lettermen from a team that won the Southeast League title last year.

Nelson (6-1, 2.03 ERA, 38 innings, 41 strikeouts; .412, 4 home runs, 22 RBIs) and Berg (5-1, 1.96 ERA, 39 IP, 28 K) are back to lead the pitching staff.

Riley (.433, 20 RBIs), Wold (.414, 14 doubles, 28 RBIs) and Hudleson (.362, 11 RBIs) should be among the leaders on offense.

“Pitching and defense will be relied on heavily,” Baker said.