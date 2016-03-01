102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

2016 Cimarron-Memorial Baseball Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 2:39 pm
 

CIMARRON-MEMORIAL

Head coach: Mike Hubel, 14th season

2015 record: 25-8 (5-3 Northwest, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Eight (one)

Top players: SS/P Derek Decolati (So.), CF Trevor Doyle (So.), LF Alexander Marco (Sr.), P/1B Luis Flores (Sr.), P/1B Noah Parker (Jr.), P/UTL Richie Coughlin (Sr.), UTL/P Jake Godman (So.), UTL/P Jaret Godman (So.), C Lasith Narasinghe (So.)

Outlook: The Spartans lost 10 seniors to graduation last spring and return just one starter.

“We are a talented young team,” Hubel said. “We will be young at most positions and will continue to get better as the year progresses. A couple of seniors in the mix will help lead the way.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.