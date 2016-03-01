2016 Cimarron-Memorial Baseball Capsule

CIMARRON-MEMORIAL

Head coach: Mike Hubel, 14th season

2015 record: 25-8 (5-3 Northwest, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Eight (one)

Top players: SS/P Derek Decolati (So.), CF Trevor Doyle (So.), LF Alexander Marco (Sr.), P/1B Luis Flores (Sr.), P/1B Noah Parker (Jr.), P/UTL Richie Coughlin (Sr.), UTL/P Jake Godman (So.), UTL/P Jaret Godman (So.), C Lasith Narasinghe (So.)

Outlook: The Spartans lost 10 seniors to graduation last spring and return just one starter.

“We are a talented young team,” Hubel said. “We will be young at most positions and will continue to get better as the year progresses. A couple of seniors in the mix will help lead the way.”