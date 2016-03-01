2016 Faith Lutheran Baseball Capsule

FAITH LUTHERAN

Head coach: David Anderson, first season

2015 record: 31-8 (13-1 Sunset, first)

Returning lettermen (starters): Nine (five)

Top players: P/1B Zack Trageton (Sr.), SS Josh Harmonay (Sr.), C Jake Koentopp (Sr.), CF Brandon Davis (Sr.), 3B Blake Giuliani (Jr.)

Outlook: Anderson takes over a team that has advanced to the Division I-A state championship game each of the last three years.

Trageton (.467 average, 25 RBIs; 6-3, 2.35 ERA, 62.2 innings, 88 strikeouts), Harmonay (.459, 20 doubles, 3 home runs, 33 RBIs), Koentopp (.417, 16 RBIs), Davis (.370, 39 RBIs) and Giuliani (.330, 23 RBIs) should be among the team’s leaders.

“This is a big year for the program,” Anderson said. “We have a good mix of seniors who have been seasoned and tested throughout their high school career. We also have a large group of underclassmen that will gain invaluable experience.”