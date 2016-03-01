2016 Needles Baseball Capsule

NEEDLES

Head coach: Ken Parker, eighth season

2015 record: 16-17 (8-4 III Southern, third)

Returning lettermen (starters): Ten (six)

Top players: C/P Dylan Hetrick (Jr.), SS/P Trenton Poe-Evans (Sr.), 2B/P Reid Shaver (Jr.), UTL Jayden Yeager (So.)

Outlook: The Mustangs bring back 10 lettermen, but still are young with only three seniors returning.

“We expect to return to the playoffs for another title chance,” Parker said.