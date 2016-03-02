2016 Shadow Ridge Baseball Capsule

SHADOW RIDGE

Head coach: Frank Tousa, eighth season

2015 record: 18-14 (5-3 Southwest, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Twelve (eight)

Top players: UTL Eric Jordan (Sr.), SS/P Chris Opolka (Sr.), OF/IF/P Trevin Reynolds (Sr.), P Nick Parr (Sr.), 3B Quinn Ayers (Sr.), 1B/P Jake Wilson (Sr.)

Outlook: The Mustangs bring back eight starters, including the bulk of the team’s pitching staff.

Opolka (5-3), Parr (4-3) and Jordan (2 saves; .409 average) are among the returning pitchers, with Ayers (.462 average), Reynolds (.333) and Wilson (.314) expected to be among the leaders on offense.

“We are looking to improve on last year’s record and improve every day,” Tousa said. “We hope to do better in situational hitting. We expect to get contributions at the plate and on the mound from our returners and for the new kids to get experience quickly.”