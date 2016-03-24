BASEBALL: Bonanza cashes in on mistakes, wins Grizzly Invitational

Chris Dunn scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday to lift the Bonanza baseball team to an 11-10 win over Legacy in the Grizzly Invitational.

Chris Dunn scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday to lift Bonanza’s baseball team to an 11-10 win over Legacy in the Grizzly Invitational.

The Longhorns took a 10-9 lead in the top of the eighth on Hayden Lecates’ one-out solo home run.

Corey Oswald started Bonanza’s rally in the bottom of the eighth with a one-out infield hit. Oswald scored the tying run when Dunn reached on an error by Legacy’s left fielder.

Another error allowed Micah Higa to reach base and Dunn to move to third. After a strikeout, Jay DeSoto’s pop-up was dropped, allowing Dunn to score.

Eric Schultz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Oswald and Torren Brozovich each went 2-for-4 for the Bengals, who matched Legacy with a 3-1 record in the round-robin tournament. Bonanza won the tournament title by virtue of winning the head-to-head game.

Anthony Lomeli was 4-for-4 with a double, and LeCates went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Legacy. Diego Portillo was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Longhorns.

Spring Valley 10, Del Sol 1 — At Spring Valley, Nick Rupp threw a three-hitter and struck out 13 to lead the Grizzlies by the Dragons in the Grizzly Invitational.

Bryce Bullock was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Jake Sellinger was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Spring Valley.

Cordell Bowie was 2-for-3 for Del Sol.

Coronado 19, Del Sol 2 — At Spring Valley, Anthony Carro and Noah Hemphill each went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double as the Cougars routed the Dragons in five innings in the Grizzly Invitational.

Coronado scored 12 runs in the first inning and took advantage of six Del Sol errors.

Bishop Gorman 3, Cienega (Ariz.) 2 — At Tucson, Arizona, Jack Little thew a five-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Gaels to victory over the Bobcats in the Chris Moon Classic.

Nicholas Israel had two hits and an RBI, and Jorel Hingada and Jordan Sadovia each added two hits for Gorman.

Bishop Gorman 12, Marana (Ariz.) 5 — At Tucson, Arizona, Bryce Ruggeroli had two hits and four RBIs to help the Gaels defeat the Tigers in the Chris Moon Classic.

Jesse Fonteboa had two hits and two RBIs for Gorman, which scored six runs in the first and five more in the third.

Rancho 8, Cholla (Ariz.) 4 — At Tucson, Arizona, Angel Walker was 2-for-3 with a triple, and the Rams used a five-run fourth inning to defeat the Chargers in the Chris Moon Classic.

Layton Walls went 2-for-4 with a double for Rancho.

Jaeger McDowell and Cassius Shy combined on a six-hitter for the Rams.

Rancho 15, Boulder (Colo.) 5 — At Tucson, Arizona, Chayse Baker went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, and Walker was 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs as the Rams defeated the Panthers in five innings in the Chris Moon Classic.

Zach Barnhart went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Braulio Santiaguin was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Rancho. Joey Walls homered for the Rams.

Green Valley 4, Granite Hills (Calif.) 0 — At El Cajon, California, Matt Gilbertson threw a one-hitter with three walks and three strikeouts as the Gators blanked the Eagles in the Lions Tournament.

Gilbertson went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Gavin Morley was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Green Valley.

Desert Oasis 4, Rocklin (Calif.) 1 — At El Cajon, California, Bryson Stott went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs to help the Diamondbacks defeat the Thunder in the Lions Tournament.

Cole Schaefer and Stott combined on a three-hitter for Desert Oasis.

Silverado 3, Torrey Pines (Calif.) 2 — At San Diego, the Skyhawks scored two runs on a throwing error in the top of the seventh to edge the Falcons in the Lions Tournament.

Chase Cortez led off the inning with a single, and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by James Skelly. An error allowed Skelly to reach, and pinch-runner Brenden Gibbons entered for Skelly. Kevin Pindel singled to right. Silverado stopped the runner at third, but the throw to the plate was wild, allowing Cortez and Gibbons to score.

Pindel went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out one, to get the win. He was helped by four double plays.

Ryan Bramlett hit a two-run home run for the Falcons.

Classical Academy (Calif.) 11, Sunrise Mountain 8 — At Escondido, California, the Caimans took advantage of six errors to defeat the Miners in the Lions Tournament.