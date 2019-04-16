Blazer Spring Bash: Cayden Duncan helps Bonanza complete sweep

Cayden Duncan threw a three-hitter and struck out seven Monday as Bonanza’s baseball team completed a perfect day in the Blazer Spring Bash with a 3-1 win over visiting Sylmar (California).

(Thinkstock)

Cayden Duncan threw a three-hitter and struck out seven Monday as Bonanza’s baseball team completed a perfect day in the Blazer Spring Bash with a 3-1 win over visiting Sylmar (California).

Duncan didn’t walk a batter and allowed only an unearned run in the fourth inning for the Bengals, who were 10-0 winners over Verdugo Hills (California) in their first game.

Makai DeSoto was 1-for-2 with a double and a run for Bonanza, which scored three runs in the first inning.

Bonanza 10, Verdugo Hills (Calif.) 0 — At Bonanza, Romeo Rodriguez tossed a five-inning two-hitter and struck out two as the Bengals blanked the Dons.

Ryan Webster was 1-for-1 with three RBIs, and Orbein Hernandez-Silva went 1-for-1 with two RBIs for Bonanza.

Spring Valley 12, Verdugo Hills (Calif.) 0 — At Bonanza, Braxton Bruschke tossed a five-inning four-hitter and struck out 10 to guide the Grizzlies by the Dons.

Bruschke also went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and teammate Kade Higgins was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Chase Rodriguez, Michael Marraro and Erik Dulittle each added two hits for Spring Valley.

Basic 9, Chatsworth (Calif.) 6 — At Durango, Zach Hose’s go-ahead two-run home run keyed a seven-run seventh inning that lifted the Wolves by the Chancellors.

John Howard Bobo was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Demetrius Vigil was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Basic.

Trace Evans was 2-for-4 with a triple, and Dominik Tavares and Hunter Katschke each went 2-for-4 with a double for the Wolves.

Basic 15, Locke (Calif.) 0 — At Centennial, Katschke tripled twice during a 13-run third inning that allowed the Wolves to rout the Saints in three innings.

Katschke finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs.

Vigil was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Bobo was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Basic.

Logan Spaur tossed a one-hitter and struck out two for the Wolves.

Arbor View 8, Granada Hills (Calif.) 7 — At Centennial, Brad Stone’s sacrifice fly to center field with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Nick Cornman with the winning run as the Aggies edged the Highlanders.

Cornman led off the sixth with a single and moved to third on Garrett Cutting’s double. After a walk to Jesse Pierce, Stone hit the winning fly ball to center.

Cutting was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two runs, and Jacob Scioli was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Arbor View.

Pierce added a solo home run for the Aggies.

Centennial 9, Granada Hills (Calif.) 2 — At Centennial, Anthony Martinez was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to help the Bulldogs down the Highlanders.

Zachary Hare was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Kris Bow went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Centennial.

Centennial 9, Birmingham (Calif.) 3 — At Centennial, Austin Kryszczuk went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs by the Patriots in five innings.

Jamie Powell went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Centennial, which drew nine walks.

Legacy 14, South Gate (Calif.) 1 — At Shadow Ridge, Logan Berrier was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Longhorns routed the Rams in five innings.

C.J. Stanton was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Dom Mercado was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Legacy.

Zachary Chin was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBIs, and Isaiah Buhecker was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for the Longhorns.

Shadow Ridge 9, South Gate (Calif.) 2 — At Shadow Ridge, Isaiah Salas was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to help the Mustangs top the Rams.

Ashton Caniglia was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Kaden McDonald was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Shadow Ridge.

Shadow Ridge 13, Boulder City 3 — At Shadow Ridge, Isaiah Salas was 3-for-4 with two triples, three runs and two RBIs to power the Mustangs by the Eagles in six innings.

Austin Cullor went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and McDonald was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Shadow Ridge. Caniglia was 2-for-3 with a double for the Mustangs.

Deavin Lopez was 2-for-3, and Scott Bahde was 2-for-4 for Boulder City.

Faith Lutheran 13, Garfield (Calif.) 2 — At Cimarron-Memorial, Michael Rice was 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, three runs and an RBI to help the Crusaders down the Bulldogs in six innings.

Parker Sylvester was 3-for-3 with a home run, and three RBIs, and Alec Barrett was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Faith Lutheran. K.J. Moo-Young was 3-for-4 with a run for the Crusaders.

Victor Villasana was 2-for-3 with a double for Garfield.

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Garfield (Calif.) 6 — At Cimarron, Zach Culver went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Spartans by the Bulldogs.

Elie Kligman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Ethan Daniel went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Cimarron.

Poly (Calif.) 13, Cimarron-Memorial 10 — At Cimarron, Juan Salas induced a game-ending ground out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Parrots held on to top the Spartans.

Mike Overland was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Andrew Johnson was 2-for-4 for Cimarron, which trailed 10-2 in the sixth inning.

Foothill 8, Moapa Valley 4 — At Las Vegas High, Dominic Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to help the Falcons top the Pirates.

Ethan Yatson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Grady Collins went 2-for-4 with a triple for Foothill.

Kashten Frei was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Moapa Valley. Slade Graham went 2-for-3, and Rylan Evans was 2-for-4 for the Pirates.

Las Vegas 5, Moapa Valley 0 — At Las Vegas High, Martin Simmons and Leonel Anaya combined on a three-hitter to lead the Wildcats by the Pirates.

Layne Adaro was 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs, and Daniel Jimenez was 3-for-4 with two doubles for Las Vegas. Jacob Peters was 2-for-2 with a solo homer for the Wildcats.

Las Vegas 4, Banning (Calif.) 1 — At Las Vegas High, Brady Ojeda tossed a five-hitter and struck out nine to help the Wildcats down the Pilots.

Anaya was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Nathan Freimuth was 2-for-3 with two runs for Las Vegas.

Pahrump Valley 4, Locke (Calif.) 0 — At Centennial, Zach Cuellar tossed a three-hitter with two walks and three strikeouts to guide the Trojans by the Saints.

Chase McDaniel was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs, and Willie Lucas was 1-for-2 with a three-run home run for Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley 23, Sierra Vista 9 — At Sierra Vista, Lucas went 4-for-4 with a double to power the Trojans by the Mountain Lions in six innings.

Cyle Havel was 3-for-5 with a home run, and Dylan Grossell was 2-for-2 with a triple and a double for Pahrump Valley.

Dominic Lopez was 2-for-2 with a double, and RZachary Kreithe was 2-for-3 for Sierra Vista. Alan Gaber and Alex Chavira each went 2-for-4 with a double for the Mountain Lions.

Carson (Calif.) 9, Sierra Vista 6 — At Sierra Vista, the Colts rallied from a 6-2 deficit to top the Mountain Lions in five innings.

Chavira was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Sierra Vista.

Palo Verde 13, San Fernando (Calif.) 3 — At Durango, Josiah Cromwick was 4-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Panthers over the Tigers in five innings.

Austin Raleigh was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Palo Verde.

George Alonso and Nate Bartlett both went 2-for-2 with a double for the Panthers.

Chatsworth (Calif.) 6, Palo Verde 5 — At Durango, the Chancellors built a 6-2 lead and held off the Panthers in six innings.

Peyton Cole was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Palo Verde.

San Fernando (Calif.) 6, Durango 2 — At Durango, Matt Dodd tossed a two-hitter and went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the Tigers by the Trailblazers.

Irvin Weems was 1-for-2 with a run for Durango.

Centennial (Calif.) 12, Durango 0 — At Durango, Zachary Payne went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Golden Hawks by the Trailblazers in six innings.

Robbie Gallegos was 1-for-2 with a double for Durango.