Prep football teams break a sweat on 1st day of practice — PHOTOS
Southern Nevada football teams tried to manage the record July heat Monday on the first day of official practices. Monday and Tuesday are heat acclimation periods, when teams practice in shorts, T-shirts and helmets in no-contact drills.
“It’s a lot of hydration,” Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “We’ve done it for so long now the guys are actually used to it, but we still take a lot of precautions. We use (our athletic training center) with so many minutes (inside) and so many minutes (outside). … That’s helped us through the hot, but it’s still hot.”
