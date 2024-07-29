101°F
Football

Prep football teams break a sweat on 1st day of practice — PHOTOS

Desert Pines players stretch before the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines wide receiver Jahmih Harrison runs with the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines players warm up during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines cornerback Jonathan Miller intercepts the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines wide receiver Jahmih Harrison goes out of bound after catching the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines head coach Jose Flores, second left, watches as his players run through defensive drills during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines head coach Jose Flores watches as his players execute some defensive drills during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines players watch as head coach Jose Flores demonstrates defensive drills during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines quarterbacks Keyshawn Martin, left, and Mason McCrary prepare to throw the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines quarterback Keyshawn Martin prepares to throw the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines offensive lines Aron Villanova, left, and Gabriel Gough run a blocking drill during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines defensive line coach Kenny Mack, left, watches as players, including defensive line Troy McKnight, center, run through drills during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines head coach Jose Flores, center, watches as players take the field to participate in the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Desert Pines players huddle before the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2024 - 4:44 pm
 

Southern Nevada football teams tried to manage the record July heat Monday on the first day of official practices. Monday and Tuesday are heat acclimation periods, when teams practice in shorts, T-shirts and helmets in no-contact drills.

“It’s a lot of hydration,” Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “We’ve done it for so long now the guys are actually used to it, but we still take a lot of precautions. We use (our athletic training center) with so many minutes (inside) and so many minutes (outside). … That’s helped us through the hot, but it’s still hot.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Bishop Gorman senior captain and quarterback Micah Alejado leaps into the end zone for a touchd ...
Meet the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year
By / RJ

The three-time All-Southern Nevada first-team selection has committed to play college football at Hawaii. He enrolled early to join the Rainbow Warriors for spring practice in his home state.

