Prep football teams break a sweat on 1st day of practice — PHOTOS

Southern Nevada football teams tried to manage the record July heat on Monday, the first day of official practices. Monday and Tuesday are heat acclimation periods.

Desert Pines head coach Jose Flores, center, watches as players take the field to participate in the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines defensive line coach Kenny Mack, left, watches as players, including defensive line Troy McKnight, center, run through drills during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines quarterback Keyshawn Martin prepares to throw the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines quarterbacks Keyshawn Martin, left, and Mason McCrary prepare to throw the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines head coach Jose Flores watches as his players execute some defensive drills during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines head coach Jose Flores, second left, watches as his players run through defensive drills during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines wide receiver Jahmih Harrison goes out of bound after catching the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Desert Pines wide receiver Jahmih Harrison runs with the ball during the first day of high school football practice, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“It’s a lot of hydration,” Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “We’ve done it for so long now the guys are actually used to it, but we still take a lot of precautions. We use (our athletic training center) with so many minutes (inside) and so many minutes (outside). … That’s helped us through the hot, but it’s still hot.”

