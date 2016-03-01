2016 Bishop Gorman Boys Golf Capsule

BISHOP GORMAN

Head coach: Jim Stanfill, fourth season

Returning lettermen: Three

Top golfers: Christian James (Sr.), Owen Rosebeck (Sr.), Mason Lozzi (So.), Joseph Williams (So.), Mitchell Abbott (So.), Adonis Leblue (Fr.)

Outlook: James, who has committed to play at the University of Utah next year, and Rosebeck, a Pomona College commit, both tied for third in last year’s Division I state meet.

They are two of the three returning lettermen for the Gaels.

“We are looking to ride on the leadership of Christian James and Owen Rosebeck,” Stanfill said. “Not to be diminished will be the contributions of a very young, but talented group of freshmen and sophomores.”