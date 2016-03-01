2016 Faith Lutheran Boys Golf Capsule
Preseason information for Faith Lutheran”s boys golf team.
FAITH LUTHERAN
Head coach: Mark Cheney, fifth season
Returning lettermen: Nine
Top golfers: Charlie Magruder (Jr.), J.R. Tuls (Sr.)
Outlook: Magruder, who finished third in the Division I-A state meet last year, averaged 78.9 strokes per 18 holes and has committed to Gonzaga.
Tuls, who averaged 80 per 18 holes, has committed to Trine (Indiana).
“The competition for the top six (spots) will be fierce, and we anticipate any of the six being capable of posting our low round,” Cheney said. “We will emphasize optimal preparation and performance in all aspects of the game.”