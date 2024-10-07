Prep rankings: No changes with 5A No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown looming
There were no changes atop the Review-Journal’s football rankings. In Class 5A football, No. 2 Arbor View hosts No. 1 Bishop Gorman on Thursday night.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (5-1)
2. Arbor View (6-0)
3. Faith Lutheran (6-0)
4. Coronado (4-2)
5. Green Valley (5-1)
6. Legacy (5-3)
7. Liberty (1-5)
8. Durango (6-2)
9. Foothill (5-1)
10. Las Vegas High (5-2)
Class 4A
1. Losee (7-1)
2. Mojave (6-1)
3. Spring Valley (6-1)
4. Chaparral (4-2)
5. Cimarron-Memorial (4-3)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (4-3)
2. Moapa Valley (6-1)
3. Virgin Valley (5-2)
4. Pahrump Valley (3-3)
5. Mater East (4-4)
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Faith Lutheran (9-2-4)
2. Coronado (10-3-1)
3. Bishop Gorman (10-4-1)
4. Liberty (6-1-4)
5. Shadow Ridge (6-4-1)
Class 4A
1. Centennial (11-0)
2. Doral Academy (12-2)
3. Sierra Vista (8-2-1)
4. Foothill (9-1-1)
5. Green Valley (9-2-2)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (16-3-1)
2. Virgin Valley (6-1)
3. Boulder City (9-2-1)
4. SLAM Academy (5-3-1)
5. Pahrump Valley (5-3-3)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Virgin Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.
Canyon Springs at Green Valley
Arbor View at Liberty
Tuesday
Coronado at Arbor View, 4:30 p.m.
Green Valley at Centennial
Wednesday
Liberty at Palo Verde, 4:30 p.m.
Eldorado at Sierra Vista
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (17-0)
2. Palo Verde (7-4-3)
3. Las Vegas High (10-3-3)
4. Bishop Gorman (11-4-1)
5. Eldorado (8-5-7)
Class 4A
1. Desert Oasis (11-0-1)
2. Liberty (15-2)
3. Sierra Vista (11-4)
4. Canyon Springs (10-2-2)
5. Tech (9-5-1)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (11-2)
2. Del Sol (8-2)
3. Mater East (6-4-2)
4. Virgin Valley (6-7-2)
5. Cristo Rey (5-6-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Coronado at Eldorado
Arbor View at Palo Verde
Centennial at Desert Oasis
Thursday
Foothill at Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Desert Pines at Sierra Vista
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (19-8)
2. Coronado (12-4)
3. Arbor View (16-7)
4. Centennial (20-10)
5. Sierra Vista (18-6)
Class 4A
1. Durango (16-10)
2. Tech (22-5)
3. Cimarron-Memorial (22-9)
4. Green Valley (20-15)
5. Spring Valley (16-13)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (18-10)
2. The Meadows (11-5)
3. Virgin Valley (13-5)
4. SLAM Academy (11-11)
5. Sloan Canyon (9-10)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Coronado at Palo Verde
Arbor View at Centennial
Wednesday
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge
Foothill at Sierra Vista
Spring Valley at Durango
Cimarron-Memorial at Tech
Thursday
Centennial at Liberty
Palo Verde at Arbor View
Durango at Tech
Friday
Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran
