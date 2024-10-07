94°F
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: No changes with 5A No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown looming

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) runs the ball towards the end zone during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2024 - 11:31 am
 

Southern Nevada high school rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (5-1)

2. Arbor View (6-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (6-0)

4. Coronado (4-2)

5. Green Valley (5-1)

6. Legacy (5-3)

7. Liberty (1-5)

8. Durango (6-2)

9. Foothill (5-1)

10. Las Vegas High (5-2)

Class 4A

1. Losee (7-1)

2. Mojave (6-1)

3. Spring Valley (6-1)

4. Chaparral (4-2)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (4-3)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (4-3)

2. Moapa Valley (6-1)

3. Virgin Valley (5-2)

4. Pahrump Valley (3-3)

5. Mater East (4-4)

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Faith Lutheran (9-2-4)

2. Coronado (10-3-1)

3. Bishop Gorman (10-4-1)

4. Liberty (6-1-4)

5. Shadow Ridge (6-4-1)

Class 4A

1. Centennial (11-0)

2. Doral Academy (12-2)

3. Sierra Vista (8-2-1)

4. Foothill (9-1-1)

5. Green Valley (9-2-2)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (16-3-1)

2. Virgin Valley (6-1)

3. Boulder City (9-2-1)

4. SLAM Academy (5-3-1)

5. Pahrump Valley (5-3-3)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Palo Verde at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Green Valley

Arbor View at Liberty

Tuesday

Coronado at Arbor View, 4:30 p.m.

Green Valley at Centennial

Wednesday

Liberty at Palo Verde, 4:30 p.m.

Eldorado at Sierra Vista

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (17-0)

2. Palo Verde (7-4-3)

3. Las Vegas High (10-3-3)

4. Bishop Gorman (11-4-1)

5. Eldorado (8-5-7)

Class 4A

1. Desert Oasis (11-0-1)

2. Liberty (15-2)

3. Sierra Vista (11-4)

4. Canyon Springs (10-2-2)

5. Tech (9-5-1)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (11-2)

2. Del Sol (8-2)

3. Mater East (6-4-2)

4. Virgin Valley (6-7-2)

5. Cristo Rey (5-6-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Coronado at Eldorado

Arbor View at Palo Verde

Centennial at Desert Oasis

Thursday

Foothill at Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Desert Pines at Sierra Vista

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (19-8)

2. Coronado (12-4)

3. Arbor View (16-7)

4. Centennial (20-10)

5. Sierra Vista (18-6)

Class 4A

1. Durango (16-10)

2. Tech (22-5)

3. Cimarron-Memorial (22-9)

4. Green Valley (20-15)

5. Spring Valley (16-13)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (18-10)

2. The Meadows (11-5)

3. Virgin Valley (13-5)

4. SLAM Academy (11-11)

5. Sloan Canyon (9-10)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Coronado at Palo Verde

Arbor View at Centennial

Wednesday

Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge

Foothill at Sierra Vista

Spring Valley at Durango

Cimarron-Memorial at Tech

Thursday

Centennial at Liberty

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Durango at Tech

Friday

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

