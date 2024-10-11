Roundup: Basic beats Foothill in ‘Battle for Boulder Highway’
Check out the details of Thursday’s high school football action, including wins for Basic, Liberty, Palo Verde and Las Vegas High.
Louden Cahill had a touchdown reception and also scored on a 60-yard interception return Thursday to help host Basic upset Foothill 39-29 in the annual “Battle for Boulder Highway.”
Elijah Jones added two rushing TDs, and Jayveon Rose had another for the Wolves (2-6, 1-3 5A Division I), who play at Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
Foothill (5-2, 1-2) plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Liberty 38, Desert Pines 14: At Desert Pines, Ezra Sanelivi scored two rushing TDs as the Patriots (2-5, 1-2 5A Division I) rallied from an early deficit to beat the Jaguars (2-6, 1-3).
Liberty hosts Foothill at 6 p.m. Oct. 18, and Desert Pines hosts Coronado at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Palo Verde 22, Sierra Vista 0: At Palo Verde, De’Anthony Thompson had a TD reception on offense and an interception and forced fumble on defense to help the Panthers (3-5, 2-2 5A Division II) defeat the Mountain Lions (2-6, 1-4).
Bryant Johnson added a 75-yard rushing TD, and Colten Thresher had a 50-yard TD reception to help Palo Verde, which hosts Legacy at 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Sierra Vista has a bye week ahead.
— Las Vegas 36, Sunrise Mountain 22: At Sunrise Mountain, Chris Boddy had three rushing TDs to lead the Wildcats (6-2, 3-0 5A Division III) to a win over the Miners (0-8, 0-4).
Las Vegas hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Oct. 18, and Sunrise Mountain has a bye week.
— Canyon Springs 20, Chaparral 6: At Canyon Springs, Bakari Wilson scored two rushing TDs in the Pioneers’ victory over the Cowboys.
Tysean McCraney had a TD pass to Major Pride to help Canyon Springs (4-4, 3-1 4A Mountain), which plays at Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Chaparral (4-3, 3-1) plays at Cadence at 6 p.m. Thursday.
— Mojave 24, Cheyenne 0: At Mojave, Damari Fairley nabbed two interceptions to help the Rattlers (7-1, 4-0 4A Desert) defeat the Desert Shields (3-4, 1-3) for their sixth shutout of the season.
AJ Tuitele, Mark Ames and S’marrion Coleman added TDs for Mojave, which plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Cheyenne hosts Western at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Del Sol 28, Cadence 27: At Del Sol, Michael Jenkins rushed for 150 yards and a TD as the Dragons (4-4, 2-3 4A Mountain) defeated the Cougars (4-3, 2-2).
Cadence hosts Chaparral at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Del Sol plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Losee 42, Rancho 7: At Rancho, Kieran Daniel rushed for 140 yards for two TDs as the Lions (8-1, 5-0 4A Desert) beat the Rams (0-8, 0-4).
Phazon Hardwick, Anthony Manuel, Braunsen Ahlo and RJ Olivieri also scored rushing TDs for Losee, which has a bye week ahead. Rancho plays at Bonanza at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Western 48, Bonanza 27: At Western, Kawikakekona Ogawa scored four rushing TDs as the Warriors (1-6, 1-3 4A Desert) defeated the Bengals (2-6, 1-4) for their first victory in over two years.
Quincy Johnson scored on a 90-yard fumble recovery to help Western, which plays at Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Oct. 18. Bonanza hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Virgin Valley 26, SLAM Academy 16: At Mesquite, Drew Dixon rushed for 195 yards to lead the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0 3A South) past the Bulls (4-4, 3-1).
Decker Lee added 80 rushing yards for Virgin Valley, which hosts Mater East at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. SLAM plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Democracy Prep 20, Boulder City 0: At Democracy Prep, the Blue Knights (3-5, 1-3 3A South) took control in the second quarter and did all their scoring on the ground in a victory over the Eagles (2-6, 0-4).
Democracy Prep plays at Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 18, and Boulder City hosts SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Moapa Valley 49, Pahrump Valley 35: At Pahrump, the Pirates (7-1, 3-1 3A South) outscored the Trojans 21-7 in the fourth quarter to escape with a victory.
Moapa Valley hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Oct. 18, and Pahrump (3-4, 2-3) plays at The Meadows at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
— Sloan Canyon 52, The Meadows 14: At Sloan Canyon, the Pirates (5-4) erupted for 39 second-half points to defeat the Mustangs (0-7).
Sloan Canyon has a bye week ahead, and The Meadows hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
