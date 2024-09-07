Roundup: Interception return fuels Legacy’s win over Desert Pines

Check out the details of Friday’s high school football action, including Dominic Oliver’s big night for No. 7 Legacy in a victory over No. 6 Desert Pines.

Legacy senior Dominic Oliver (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Class 5A high school ‘Battle of the Bulls’ football game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dominic Oliver nabbed two interceptions and ran one back for a score Friday as Legacy, No. 7 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated visiting No. 6 Desert Pines 28-13.

Zaione Henderson rushed for 100 yards and two TDs to help the Longhorns (2-2), who host Green Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

Desert Pines (1-2) plays at Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Arbor View 42, Palo Verde 0: At Arbor View, Thaddeus Thatcher connected with Kai Cypher for a 77-yard TD pass on the game’s first possession and the third-ranked Aggies (3-0) rolled to a victory over the Panthers (0-3).

Arbor View has a bye next week, and Palo Verde hosts Basic at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Lincoln (Calif.) 38, Coronado 14: At Coronado, the Hornets (2-1) jumped to a 28-0 second-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a victory over the No. 4 Cougars (2-1).

Coronado has a bye next week.

— Foothill 28, Silverado 12: At Silverado, Braxton Bonnett had four receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown to help the No. 9 Falcons (3-0) beat the Skyhawks (0-3).

Foothill hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday, and Silverado hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Shadow Ridge 50, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 43: At Shadow Ridge, junior quarterback Ula Cox completed a 68-yard TD pass to Trevin Young in the final minute as the No. 8 Mustangs (2-1) stunned the Royals (2-1).

Tyrell Craven rushed for 168 yards to help Shadow Ridge, and teammate Malahkai Berry rushed for 120.

The Mustangs host Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Sierra Vista 21, Desert Oasis 15: At Desert Oasis, the Mountain Lions (1-2) squelched a last-minute rally for the win as the Diamondbacks (3-1) ran out of time with the ball at the Sierra Vista 3-yard line.

Sierra Vista plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday, and Desert Oasis plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Clark 62, Valley 22: At Clark, Elijah Coleman had five receptions for 114 yards and a TD to lead the Chargers (3-0) past the Vikings (0-4).

Clark, which also scored on a punt return and a kick return, plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday. Valley hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Durango 48, Bonanza 7: At Durango, quarterback Alexander Mercurius carried for two scores and passed for another as the Trailblazers (2-2) defeated the Bengals (1-2).

Makai Miller, who rushed for one TD, also scored on a kick return to help Durango, which hosts Centennial at 6 p.m. Friday. Bonanza plays at Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Del Sol 34, Rancho 19: At Del Sol, Kingston Walker pulled down two interceptions and returned one for a TD in the Dragons’ win over the Rams (0-3).

Del Sol (2-1) plays at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Friday, and Rancho hosts Lincoln County at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Boulder City 43, Sunrise Mountain 42: At Sunrise Mountain, the Eagles (2-1) held on after a late rally by the Miners (0-3) fell short.

Boulder City hosts Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday, and Sunrise Mountain hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Mission Viejo (Calif.) 46, Liberty 0: At Mission Viejo, the Diablos (3-0), ranked 15th nationally by MaxPreps, exploded for 23 second-quarter points and cruised to a victory over the No. 2 Patriots (0-3).

Liberty hosts American Fork (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Losee 51, Pahrump Valley 30: At Losee, quarterback Kieran Daniel rushed 18 times for 259 yards and two TDs, and also threw two TD passes to lead the Lions (3-1) past the Trojans (1-1).

Phazon Hardwick rushed 13 times for 93 yards and two TDs to help Losee, which hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday. Pahrump hosts SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Chaparral 18, Mater East 12: At Mater East, quarterback Keimaria Cooley rushed for 103 yards and a TD to help the Cowboys (1-2) defeat the Knights (2-2).

Chaparral hosts Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday, and Mater East plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.