Roundup: Interception return fuels Legacy’s win over Desert Pines
Dominic Oliver nabbed two interceptions and ran one back for a score Friday as Legacy, No. 7 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated visiting No. 6 Desert Pines 28-13.
Zaione Henderson rushed for 100 yards and two TDs to help the Longhorns (2-2), who host Green Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.
Desert Pines (1-2) plays at Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Arbor View 42, Palo Verde 0: At Arbor View, Thaddeus Thatcher connected with Kai Cypher for a 77-yard TD pass on the game’s first possession and the third-ranked Aggies (3-0) rolled to a victory over the Panthers (0-3).
Arbor View has a bye next week, and Palo Verde hosts Basic at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Lincoln (Calif.) 38, Coronado 14: At Coronado, the Hornets (2-1) jumped to a 28-0 second-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a victory over the No. 4 Cougars (2-1).
Coronado has a bye next week.
— Foothill 28, Silverado 12: At Silverado, Braxton Bonnett had four receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown to help the No. 9 Falcons (3-0) beat the Skyhawks (0-3).
Foothill hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday, and Silverado hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Shadow Ridge 50, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 43: At Shadow Ridge, junior quarterback Ula Cox completed a 68-yard TD pass to Trevin Young in the final minute as the No. 8 Mustangs (2-1) stunned the Royals (2-1).
Tyrell Craven rushed for 168 yards to help Shadow Ridge, and teammate Malahkai Berry rushed for 120.
The Mustangs host Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Sierra Vista 21, Desert Oasis 15: At Desert Oasis, the Mountain Lions (1-2) squelched a last-minute rally for the win as the Diamondbacks (3-1) ran out of time with the ball at the Sierra Vista 3-yard line.
Sierra Vista plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday, and Desert Oasis plays at Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Clark 62, Valley 22: At Clark, Elijah Coleman had five receptions for 114 yards and a TD to lead the Chargers (3-0) past the Vikings (0-4).
Clark, which also scored on a punt return and a kick return, plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday. Valley hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Durango 48, Bonanza 7: At Durango, quarterback Alexander Mercurius carried for two scores and passed for another as the Trailblazers (2-2) defeated the Bengals (1-2).
Makai Miller, who rushed for one TD, also scored on a kick return to help Durango, which hosts Centennial at 6 p.m. Friday. Bonanza plays at Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Del Sol 34, Rancho 19: At Del Sol, Kingston Walker pulled down two interceptions and returned one for a TD in the Dragons’ win over the Rams (0-3).
Del Sol (2-1) plays at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Friday, and Rancho hosts Lincoln County at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Boulder City 43, Sunrise Mountain 42: At Sunrise Mountain, the Eagles (2-1) held on after a late rally by the Miners (0-3) fell short.
Boulder City hosts Mater East at 7 p.m. Friday, and Sunrise Mountain hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Mission Viejo (Calif.) 46, Liberty 0: At Mission Viejo, the Diablos (3-0), ranked 15th nationally by MaxPreps, exploded for 23 second-quarter points and cruised to a victory over the No. 2 Patriots (0-3).
Liberty hosts American Fork (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday.
— Losee 51, Pahrump Valley 30: At Losee, quarterback Kieran Daniel rushed 18 times for 259 yards and two TDs, and also threw two TD passes to lead the Lions (3-1) past the Trojans (1-1).
Phazon Hardwick rushed 13 times for 93 yards and two TDs to help Losee, which hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday. Pahrump hosts SLAM Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
— Chaparral 18, Mater East 12: At Mater East, quarterback Keimaria Cooley rushed for 103 yards and a TD to help the Cowboys (1-2) defeat the Knights (2-2).
Chaparral hosts Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday, and Mater East plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Friday.
