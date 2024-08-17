Roundup: Legacy passing game shines in win over Basic — PHOTOS
Legacy’s air attack was too much for Basic, and Faith Lutheran won in the final seconds in the opening week of high school football in Southern Nevada.
Senior quarterback Aidan Crawford was in midseason form Friday, passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns to lead Legacy to a 34-20 home win over Basic.
Jordan Thompson-Woods added 116 receiving yards and two TDs for Legacy, which led 27-0 at halftime.
The Longhorns next host Highland (Idaho) at 6 p.m. Friday. Basic hosts Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Faith Lutheran 25, Desert Hills (Utah) 23: At Faith Lutheran, Liam Radke nailed a 32-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to lift the Crusaders past the Thunder. Faith Lutheran led 22-14 after three quarters, but Desert Hills battled back to set up the dramatic ending.
The Crusaders play at Bakersfield Christian (California) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
— Foothill 34, SLAM Academy 14: At Basic, Jaymen Tiss and Bryce Rodriguez each had TD receptions, and the Falcons jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised to a win over the Bulls.
Foothill next hosts Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday. SLAM plays at Mohave (Arizona) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
— Las Vegas 27, Palo Verde 6: At Las Vegas, Tanner Vibabul passed for two TDs and ran for two more as the Wildcats controlled the pace throughout in a victory over the Panthers.
Las Vegas plays at Basic at 6 p.m. Friday, and Palo Verde plays at Reno at noon Saturday.
— Boulder City 43, Valley 0: At Valley, Easton Welbourne caught three TD passes and ran for another score to help the Eagles cruise to a win over the Vikings.
Boulder City, which led 36-0 at halftime, has a bye next week. Valley hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Cadence 42, Rancho 0: At Rancho, Levi Jones rushed for three TDs, and the Cougars jumped to a 27-0 halftime lead en route to a season-opening victory over the Rams.
Both teams have byes next week.
— Democracy Prep 22, Sloan Canyon 8: At Sloan Canyon, Dayvone White had five sacks for the Blue Knights in a victory over the Pirates.
Democracy Prep plays at Western at 6 p.m. Friday, and Sloan Canyon hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday.
— Desert Oasis 44, Del Sol 0: At Desert Oasis, Vincent Hales logged 359 yards of total offense and passed for five TDs in the Diamondbacks’ victory over the Dragons.
Brayden Vierra-Gonzalez added two TDs for Desert Oasis, which plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday. Del Sol has a bye.
— Moapa Valley 27, Durango 0: At Moapa, Talon Schraft ran for 68 yards and passed for 52 as the Pirates rolled past the Trailblazers.
Ryker Katich returned an interception 35 yards for a TD to help Moapa, which hosts Hurricane (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday. Durango hosts North View (California) at 7 p.m. Friday.
— Virgin Valley 24, Somerset-Losee 23: At Losee, Elian Pinto returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs nipped the Lions.
Virgin Valley hosts Chaparral at 7 p.m. Friday, and Losee plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Friday.