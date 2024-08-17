91°F
Nevada Preps

Roundup: Legacy passing game shines in win over Basic — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2024 - 11:36 pm
 
Updated August 16, 2024 - 11:43 pm

Senior quarterback Aidan Crawford was in midseason form Friday, passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns to lead Legacy to a 34-20 home win over Basic.

Jordan Thompson-Woods added 116 receiving yards and two TDs for Legacy, which led 27-0 at halftime.

The Longhorns next host Highland (Idaho) at 6 p.m. Friday. Basic hosts Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Faith Lutheran 25, Desert Hills (Utah) 23: At Faith Lutheran, Liam Radke nailed a 32-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to lift the Crusaders past the Thunder. Faith Lutheran led 22-14 after three quarters, but Desert Hills battled back to set up the dramatic ending.

The Crusaders play at Bakersfield Christian (California) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

— Foothill 34, SLAM Academy 14: At Basic, Jaymen Tiss and Bryce Rodriguez each had TD receptions, and the Falcons jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised to a win over the Bulls.

Foothill next hosts Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday. SLAM plays at Mohave (Arizona) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

— Las Vegas 27, Palo Verde 6: At Las Vegas, Tanner Vibabul passed for two TDs and ran for two more as the Wildcats controlled the pace throughout in a victory over the Panthers.

Las Vegas plays at Basic at 6 p.m. Friday, and Palo Verde plays at Reno at noon Saturday.

— Boulder City 43, Valley 0: At Valley, Easton Welbourne caught three TD passes and ran for another score to help the Eagles cruise to a win over the Vikings.

Boulder City, which led 36-0 at halftime, has a bye next week. Valley hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Cadence 42, Rancho 0: At Rancho, Levi Jones rushed for three TDs, and the Cougars jumped to a 27-0 halftime lead en route to a season-opening victory over the Rams.

Both teams have byes next week.

— Democracy Prep 22, Sloan Canyon 8: At Sloan Canyon, Dayvone White had five sacks for the Blue Knights in a victory over the Pirates.

Democracy Prep plays at Western at 6 p.m. Friday, and Sloan Canyon hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Desert Oasis 44, Del Sol 0: At Desert Oasis, Vincent Hales logged 359 yards of total offense and passed for five TDs in the Diamondbacks’ victory over the Dragons.

Brayden Vierra-Gonzalez added two TDs for Desert Oasis, which plays at Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday. Del Sol has a bye.

— Moapa Valley 27, Durango 0: At Moapa, Talon Schraft ran for 68 yards and passed for 52 as the Pirates rolled past the Trailblazers.

Ryker Katich returned an interception 35 yards for a TD to help Moapa, which hosts Hurricane (Utah) at 7 p.m. Friday. Durango hosts North View (California) at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Virgin Valley 24, Somerset-Losee 23: At Losee, Elian Pinto returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs nipped the Lions.

Virgin Valley hosts Chaparral at 7 p.m. Friday, and Losee plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Friday.

