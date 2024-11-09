Shadow Ridge stuns Legacy on late kickoff return — PHOTOS

Junior Hawkin Ledingham scored the first touchdown of his varsity career to lift Shadow Ridge past Legacy and into the 5A Division II Southern League title game.

Legacy coaches console their players as they lose to Shadow Ridge following the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy halfback Caden Bridgewater (3) weeps fun the arms of a coach as they lose to Shadow Ridge following the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge players celebrate their win over Legacy ending the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy wide receiver Dominic Oliver (1) sis unable to secure a critical catch as Shadow Ridge defensive back Trevin Young (29) defends during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy halfback Caden Bridgewater (3) is tackled by Shadow Ridge cornerback Ray Carmel (10) and Shadow Ridge linebacker Jairus Howard (36) during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge kickoff returner Hawkin Ledingham (20) is celebrated for a touchdown run by teammates against Legacy during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy wide receiver Dominic Oliver (1) secures a catch as Shadow Ridge safety Mujahid Gilliard (33) closes in during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy halfback Cameron Turner (29) is tackled by Shadow Ridge linebacker Jairus Howard (36) during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy wide receiver Dominic Oliver (1) secures a catch as Shadow Ridge safety Mujahid Gilliard (33) closes in during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy halfback Zaione Henderson (5) is grabbed from behind by Shadow Ridge safety Hawkin Ledingham (20) during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge running back Ula Cox (3) sprints around the corner against Legacy during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy cornerback Dejuan Robinson (19) runs back a possible fumble called back against Shadow Ridge during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge fullback Malahkai Berry (13) is wrapped up by Legacy middle linebacker Martell Mckenzie (22) and defensive end Semaj Williams (88) during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy wide receiver Dominic Oliver (1) attempts to maneuver past Shadow Ridge cornerback Joseph Darr (11) during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) slings a pass to a receiver against Shadow Ridge during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy halfback Zaione Henderson (5) secures a catch as Shadow Ridge defensive end Malahkai Berry (13) dives to make a stop during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge fullback Malahkai Berry (13) scores up the middle against Legacy during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge fullback Trevin Young (29) evades a Legacy tackle attempt during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge fullback Trevin Young (29) evades a Legacy tackle attempt during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge fullback Trevin Young (29) cuts past Legacy linebacker Caden Bridgewater (3) during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Gage Crnkovic (16) works to break a grab by Legacy middle linebacker Martell Mckenzie (22) on a run during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy wide receiver Dejuan Robinson (19) secures a touchdown catch against Shadow Ridge during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) launches another long throw against Shadow Ridge during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Gage Crnkovic (16) breaks a Legacy tackle attempt for a run during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Gage Crnkovic (16) works to break a Legacy tackle attempt on a run during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow fullback Ridge Aaron Smith (31) battles for more yards as Legacy kicker Angel Alba (13) attempts to bring him down during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy wide receiver Jordan Thompson-Woods (7) scampers along the sidelines against Shadow Ridge during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge and Legacy players look to a loose ball during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge quarterback Gage Crnkovic (16)falls into the end zone for a score against Legacy during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge fullback Tyrell Craven (32) sprints up the sidelines against Legacy during the first half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shadow Ridge kickoff returner Hawkin Ledingham (20) evades Legacy defensive end Derric Marshall (2) and takes the ball all the way downfield for a touchdown during the second half of their Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hawkin Ledingham picked the perfect time to score his first varsity touchdown.

The Shadow Ridge junior returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score in the fourth quarter Friday night to lift the third-seeded Mustangs to a 35-30 road win over No. 2 Legacy in the Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinals.

Shadow Ridge (9-3) will go on the road again to face No. 1 Faith Lutheran (10-0) in the league final at 6 p.m. next Friday.

“I’m just excited,” Ledingham said. “It’s my first touchdown on varsity. I don’t know what to say. I’m just, like, stunned.”

Ledingham’s TD left the crowd at Legacy stunned as well. The Longhorns (7-5) had just driven 80 yards on 12 plays for a 16-yard touchdown run from Zaione Henderson and a 2-point conversion pass to take a 30-29 lead with 4:35 to play.

Ledingham fielded the kick on the run near the right hashmark and found a big hole in the middle of the field before bouncing out toward the left sideline and going untouched for the winning score.

“To have Hawkin make that play, it was so big for him because I know he had a return earlier in the year that he dropped,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said. “To bring it in and then take it to the house and win this game is huge.”

Ledingham wasn’t the only unlikely hero for the Mustangs. Junior running back Hector Velazquez also came off the bench to make a huge impact in the second half.

Velazquez didn’t have a carry in the first half, but had 123 yards and a touchdown on four second-half touches. He took an inside handoff and chugged 72 yards untouched for a touchdown to give Shadow Ridge a 29-22 lead with 11:29 to play.

“When people start packing the box and trying to pipe gaps, it takes one seam,” Foster said. “A little misdirection, counter motion, get everybody flowing in the wrong direction, and he was able to run away from them tonight.”

On Velasquez’s first carry, he ripped off a 41-yard run, moving the ball into Legacy territory. He appeared to fumble at the end of the play, and Legacy’s Dejuan Robinson recovered and seemed to be set for a big return. But the officials blew the play dead and ruled that Velasquez was down.

Six plays later, Tyrell Craven scored on a 12-yard run, and Velasquez tacked on the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 22 with 3:05 to go in the third quarter.

Legacy had a final shot to retake the lead after Ledingham’s TD, and the Longhorns got a break when Shadow Ridge was called for pass interference on fourth-and-10, moving the ball to midfield. Robinson caught an 8-yard pass from Aidan Crawford, but the Longhorns were stopped for no gain, then Crawford threw two incomplete passes to end the drive.

Shadow Ridge took over with 1:57 to play and was able to run out the clock. The win avenged a 43-14 loss to the Longhorns in the regular season.

“It’s one of those things where you lose the first time, and we’ve been looking at this game for the last four weeks,” Foster said. “That doesn’t happen when you win and stuff gets swept under the rug. You don’t correct everything you should. To fix those mistakes and come back and beat a good football team is a big deal.”

Craven finished with 65 yards on five carries for Shadow Ridge, which didn’t complete a pass.

Crawford completed 20 of 41 passes for 302 yards and two TDs. Dominic Oliver had 10 catches for 167 yards and a score for Legacy.