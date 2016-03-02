2016 Boulder City Softball Capsule

BOULDER CITY

Head coach: Angelica Moorhead, third season

2015 record: 25-10 (14-0 Sunrise, first)

Returning letter winners (starters): Nine (seven)

Top players: P/2B Charlene Masterson (Sr.), 1B Kylee Hamel (Sr.), 3B Lily Osman (So.), OF Jerra Hinson (So.), IF Jordan Moorhead (So.)

Outlook: The Eagles return nine starters, including Masterson, who should be one of the state’s top pitchers this year after posting a 0.99 ERA and striking out 215 last year. She also hit .515.

Hinson (.385 average), Osman (.302), Hamel (.293) and Jordan Moorhead (.269) also return to spark the offense.

“We’re looking forward to working hard and earning a spot to head up north in May for the state tournament,” Angelica Moorhead said.