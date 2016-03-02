2016 Coronado Softball Capsule
Preseason information for the Coronado softball team.
CORONADO
Head coach: Missy Krueger, sixth
2015 record: 25-14 (9-1 Southeast, first)
Returning letter winners (starters): 13 (nine)
Top players: C/SS Basia Query (Sr.), P/CF Tatum Spangler (So.), P/UTL Jaiden Johnson (Sr.), SS/CF Dylan Underwood (Jr.), P/1B Jillian James (Jr.), P/1B Sarah Pinkston (Sr.), OF Brooke Younie (Sr.), 2B Marissa Kopp (Jr.)
Outlook: Last year’s Southeast League champions welcome back 13 letter winners, including nine starters.
The team has six pitchers on its roster and should contend for the Sunrise League title.