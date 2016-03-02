2016 Foothill Softball Capsule

FOOTHILL

Head coach: Tom Mayes, 11th season

2015 record: 24-17 (7-3 Southeast, second)

Returning letter winners: Twelve

Top players: 2B Alexia Campbell (Sr.), 3B Jordan Corn (Sr.), 3B/OF Jazmine Dukes (Sr.), 1B Sarah Maddox (Sr.), SS Kylie Becker (So.)

Outlook: The defending Sunrise Region champions bring back all but one starter from last year’s squad.

Included in the mix for the Falcons are three pitchers — Penksa, a three-year starter, and Kayla King and Sadie Christian.

“Foothill’s defense and offense should be fairly solid as all have had varsity starting experience for two or more years,” Mayes said. “With one of the toughest leagues in the state, who knows? It will be a race to the end.”