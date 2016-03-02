2016 Shadow Ridge Softball Capsule

SHADOW RIDGE

Head coach: Julia Meyn, second season

2015 record: 13-6 (7-1 Southwest, second)

Top players: C/3B Kate Dennis (Sr.), P/3B Mia Voges (So.), P/SS Alisha Schultz (So.), OF/C Shay Clements (Fr.)

Outlook: The Mustangs lost only two seniors to graduation but remain young.

Schultz led the team last year with a .533 average, and Dennis was second on the squad in RBIs.

“We hope to go deeper into the playoffs with a young team,” Meyn said.