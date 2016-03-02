2016 Boulder City Girls Swimming Capsule

BOULDER CITY

Head coach: Sara Carroll, 22nd season

Top athletes: Montana Lloyd (Jr.), Abby Sauerbrei (Jr.), Sarah Estes (Jr.), Mandy Gebhart (Jr.), Aimee Garcia (Fr.), Rose Pouch (Fr.)

Outlook: The Eagles’ junior class has a strong pedigree and will be among the team’s leaders.

Lloyd, Sauerbrei, Estes and Gebhart all advanced to the state finals each of the last two years.

“I would expect us to contend for top spots at regionals and state,” Carroll said.