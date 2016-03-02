2016 Shadow Ridge Girls Swimming Capsule

SHADOW RIDGE

Head coach: Jonathan Hillmer, fifth season, and Allan Clark, third season

Top athletes: Kelsey Barnson (Jr.), Madison Ritz (So.), Alix Adams-Boyd (Sr.), Paige Ahlbach (So.), Kiley Anderson (Jr.), Charlotte Brereton (So.), Brianna Chavez (Jr.), Sophia Jacobson (So.), Cassidy Ludwig (Jr.), Emily Pinegar (Sr.), Sarah Simmons (So.)

Outlook: Barnson (100-yard breaststroke), Ritz (100 backstroke), Brereton (100 butterfly) and Ludwig (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) all were Sunset Region finalists last year and are part of a large group of returnees for the Mustangs.

“Many returners and a lot of experience will keep this team on the up and coming list,” Hillmer said. “The team placed fifth in the Sunset Region last year and hopes to break into the top four this year with size, speed and depth.”