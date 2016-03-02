102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Swimming & Diving

2016 Shadow Ridge Girls Swimming Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 6:38 pm
 

SHADOW RIDGE

Head coach: Jonathan Hillmer, fifth season, and Allan Clark, third season

Top athletes: Kelsey Barnson (Jr.), Madison Ritz (So.), Alix Adams-Boyd (Sr.), Paige Ahlbach (So.), Kiley Anderson (Jr.), Charlotte Brereton (So.), Brianna Chavez (Jr.), Sophia Jacobson (So.), Cassidy Ludwig (Jr.), Emily Pinegar (Sr.), Sarah Simmons (So.)

Outlook: Barnson (100-yard breaststroke), Ritz (100 backstroke), Brereton (100 butterfly) and Ludwig (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) all were Sunset Region finalists last year and are part of a large group of returnees for the Mustangs.

“Many returners and a lot of experience will keep this team on the up and coming list,” Hillmer said. “The team placed fifth in the Sunset Region last year and hopes to break into the top four this year with size, speed and depth.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Thinkstock
State girls: Palo Verde reclaims top spot in Class 4A
By Robert Perea Special to the / RJ

After having their three-year state championship streak snapped last season, the Panthers made a relatively easy time of winning the Class 4A state title.

Thinkstock
Southern Region: Boulder City sweeps region titles
RJ

Aimee Garcia and Rose Pouch each won two individual events Thursday at UNLV to help Boulder City’s girls capture their seventh straight Class 3A Southern Region title.