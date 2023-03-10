60°F
Nevada Preps

Thursday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 9:48 pm
 
Desert Oasis’ Lincoln Guillermo, right, is tagged out by Liberty’s Konner Brown ...
Desert Oasis’ Lincoln Guillermo, right, is tagged out by Liberty’s Konner Brown at second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thursday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Phillip Abbott, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior struck out 11 in five innings to lead the Spartans to a 5-0 victory over Bonanza.

Connor Law, SLAM Academy: The junior went 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI to help the Bulls roll past Western 7-0.

Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas: The sophomore pitcher held Foothill to two hits over five innings in the Wildcats’ 2-1 victory.

Brady Oliver, Centennial: The junior went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Bulldogs’ 8-0 victory over Arbor View.

Eduardo Tarango, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with an RBI to help the Gators beat Durango 8-3.

Softball

Ruby Hood, Boulder City: The sophomore scattered four hits over seven innings to earn a 7-4 victory over Clark.

Alaysha Paniagua, Durango: The sophomore went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers past Las Vegas 13-7.

Marlene Saldate, Tech: The senior collected three hits and two RBIs to help the Roadrunners defeat Legacy 14-1.

Kendall Selitzky, Coronado: The junior went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cougars to a 14-0 win over Rancho.

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the Grizzlies’ 14-5 rout over Pahrump Valley.

Scores

Baseball

Centennial 8, Arbor View 0

Valley 7, Cheyenne 5

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Bonanza 0

Clark 5, Eldorado 1

Desert Oasis 7, Liberty 5

Faith Lutheran 3, Spring Valley 2

Bishop Gorman 11, Rancho 0

Green Valley 8, Durango 3

Las Vegas 2, Foothill 1

Tech 11, Desert Pines 0

SLAM Academy 7, Western 0

Softball

Poly (Calif.) 6, Faith Lutheran 1

Faith Lutheran 11, Reno 0

Bonanza 17, Western 2

Valley 26, Canyon Springs 11

Boulder City 7, Clark 4

Durango 13, Las Vegas 7

Tech 14, Legacy 1

Mojave 16, Cheyenne 1

Spring Valley 14, Pahrump Valley 5

Coronado 14, Rancho 0

Virgin Valley 12, SLAM Academy 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

