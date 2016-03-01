2016 Las Vegas Boys Track Capsule

LAS VEGAS

Head coach: Greg Sellers, sixth season

Top athletes: Tre James (Sr.), Eric Williams (Jr.), John McDonald (Jr.), Elijah Hicks (So.), Andrew Rivera (Jr.), T.J. McGarry (Jr.), Cameron Fullow (So.), Miguel Ramirez (Sr.)

Outlook: James, who will run next season at Southern Utah, finished second in the state in the 100-meter dash last year.

Williams was a member of the 800 relay team that won state last year, and McDonald competed on the 400 relay team at state.

They lead a talented group of returnees for the Wildcats.

“We look to be competitive again in the sprints and sprint relays while improving in the hurdles and jumps with our younger athletes,” Sellers said.