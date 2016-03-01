102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Track & Field

2016 Las Vegas Boys Track Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 10:40 am
 

LAS VEGAS

Head coach: Greg Sellers, sixth season

Top athletes: Tre James (Sr.), Eric Williams (Jr.), John McDonald (Jr.), Elijah Hicks (So.), Andrew Rivera (Jr.), T.J. McGarry (Jr.), Cameron Fullow (So.), Miguel Ramirez (Sr.)

Outlook: James, who will run next season at Southern Utah, finished second in the state in the 100-meter dash last year.

Williams was a member of the 800 relay team that won state last year, and McDonald competed on the 400 relay team at state.

They lead a talented group of returnees for the Wildcats.

“We look to be competitive again in the sprints and sprint relays while improving in the hurdles and jumps with our younger athletes,” Sellers said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Legacy’s Jerry Martin (747), from left, runs for first place, with Canyon Springs Isai ...
Boys regions: Legacy’s Jerry Martin sees hard work pay off
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Martin ran the 100-meter dash in a personal-record time of 10.71 seconds on Saturday morning at Desert Oasis to claim the Mountain Region championship and an automatic bid in the state meet next week. The sturdy senior doubled as a running back for Legacy’s football team and said he started preparing for track season after football concluded.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Faith Lutheran captures three-team meet
RJ

Sever Stewart and Jack Gordon each won two individual events Thursday to help Faith Lutheran’s boys track team win a three-team meet at Bonanza.