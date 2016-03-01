2016 Sierra Vista Boys Track Capsule

SIERRA VISTA

Head coach: Ryan Quinn, fourth season

Returning lettermen: Six

Top athletes: Kennedy Adams (Sr.), Dante Mack (Sr.), Ralph Perez (So.), Miles Wilhite (Jr.), Erick Kilgore (Jr.)

Outlook: Adams was a state qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles last year and returns along with Southern Region meet qualifiers Mack (sprints), Perez (distance) and Wilhite (jumps).

The Mountain Lions also will benefit from the return of Kilgore, a Sunset Region meet qualifier in

the throwing events in 2014, who was injured last year.

“We are looking to build upon our success in the relays last year and qualify more athletes for the state meet,” Quinn said.