Girls Track & Field

2016 Moapa Valley Girls Track Capsule

March 1, 2016 - 10:43 am
 

MOAPA VALLEY

Head coach: Brandon Jones, ninth season

Returning letter winners: 14

Top athletes: Alexis Schraft (So.), Natalie Mills (So.), Summer Evans (Sr.), Kierra Zerkle (Sr.), Matilda Thompson (Jr.), Rachle Lee (Sr.)

Outlook: Moapa Valley brings back its entire team from last year as it had no seniors last year.

Lee (pole vault), Mills (100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Thompson (3,200 relay) all placed in the region meet. The Pirates also should benefit from the return of Schraft, Evans and Zerkle from injury.

“We had the injury bug last season and look forward to those three athletes returning,” Jones said. “Last year, we finished 11th at regionals and had zero state qualifiers. This season we hope to improve in both areas.”

