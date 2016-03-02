2016 Desert Oasis Boys Volleyball Capsule

DESERT OASIS

Head coach: Nick Porter, first season

2015 record: 7-16 (2-6 Northwest, fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Six (four)

Top players: OH Billy Cameron (Sr.), LIB/DS Bryson Sadama (Jr.), OH/S Jacob Dufour (Sr.)

Outlook: Porter takes over a team that returns four starters after qualifying for the postseason last year.

“They’re athletic as a group, and a few are particularly talented at their positions,” Porter said. “They lacked discipline and defined roles on the court, which we’re hoping to implement with this team and bring them into much more competitive situations.

“This team has the potential to surpass expectations. They’re tired of scraping to just make the playoffs and are hungry to compete for a higher seed in our league.”