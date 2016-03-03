2016 Foothill Boys Volleyball Capsule

FOOTHILL

Head coach: Chris Sisson, fifth season

2015 record: 23-18 (6-4 Southeast, fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Eight (six)

Top players: S Shilo Chow (Sr.), MB/OH Eric Szukiewicz (Sr.), MB/OH Mason Hansen (Sr.), OPP Tyler Jacob (Sr.)

Outlook: The Falcons return six starters from a team that advanced to the Division I state tournament last year.

Chow (540 assists, 94 digs), Szukiewicz (66 kills) and Jacob (20 kills) are beginning their third season on varsity, and Sisson expects the trio to have a big senior year.

“We have a team with a lot of talent and experience, including nine seniors, eight of whom had significant roles last year,” Sisson said. “This year’s team is focused on improving every day so they can surpass the success that the Foothill teams before them have achieved in the playoffs.”