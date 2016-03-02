2016 Las Vegas Boys Volleyball Capsule

LAS VEGAS

Head coach: Justin Graham, second season

2015 record: 14-11 (6-2 Northeast, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Five (three)

Top players: S Luis Wong (Sr.), MB Ronell Sueno (Sr.), OH Brandon Kampshoff (Jr.)

Outlook: Wong, who had 636 assists and 172 digs last year, is back to guide an offense that also returns Kampshoff (191 kills, 27 aces) and Sueno (146 kills, 69 blocks).

“Our group is just a bunch of scrappy kids from the east side working hard to put ourselves in a position to make an impact in May,” Graham said.