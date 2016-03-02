2016 Legacy Boys Volleyball Capsule

LEGACY

Head coach:

Ray Lewis, fourth season

2015 record: 19-7 (6-2 Southwest, second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Six (two)

Top players: RS/OH Omari Wheeler (Sr.), OH Anthony Guevara (Jr.)

Outlook: The Longhorns won the Sunset Region title and finished second in the Division I state tournament last season.

“We are returning two starters from a team that made a run and lost in a state final last season,” Lewis said. “Although less experienced, this team is hungry and looks to make another deep postseason run. Winning state is our goal again this season.”