2016 Mojave Boys Volleyball Capsule

MOJAVE

Head coach: Erik Davis, fourth season

2015 record: 27-3 (10-0 Sunset, first)

Returning lettermen (starters): Nine (five)

Top players: S Jason Zambrano (Sr.), OH Alex Carvalho (Sr.), OPP/OH Clayton Fontano (Sr.), MB Absalon Williams (Sr.), LIB/DS Anthony Reed (Sr.)

Outlook: The two-time defending Division I-A champions return nine lettermen, including five starters.

Among those returning for the Rattlers are: Zambrano (883 assists, 215 digs), Carvalho (253 kills, 182 digs), Fontano (208 kills, 187 digs, 61 aces), Williams (155 kills, 73 blocks) and Reed (367 digs).

“We bring back a lot of experience and are excited to develop new talent,” Davis said. “As is always the expectation, we anticipate nothing but great things out of this group and hope to make a run for our third consecutive Division I-A state championship.”