2016 Spring Valley Boys Volleyball Capsule

SPRING VALLEY

Head coach: Michael Lee, second season

2015 record: 2-11 (1-9 Sunset, sixth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Two (two)

Top players: OPP Troy Lance (Sr.), OH Stevan Paukovic (Sr.), LIB Syed Husain (Jr.), OH Jared Tremblay-Barris (Sr.), OH Jeremiah Teems-Robinson (Jr.), Jacob Teems-Robinson (Jr.)

Outlook: The Grizzlies return just two starters from last year’s team and hope to show improvement.

“With four starters graduating last year, this looks like another rebuilding year for the Grizzlies,” Lee said.